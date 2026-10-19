Forget Florida, Retire To This Mountain West Gem With Tight-Knit Small Towns And Scenic Nature

The prospect of a coastal retirement on the Sunshine State's sandy shores sure sounds nice. Perhaps a round of golf followed by a stroll along the beach. Yet for some folks careening towards post-work life, it might sound a bit staid. Some hanker for a more active sojourn in scenic nature, replete with small, tight-knit towns. In that case, forget Florida and consider the scenic, mountainous landscapes of Montana.

Big Sky Country may not initially top many lists of potential retirement destinations (unless you're a celebrity seeking some semblance of normalcy). It's admittedly not the most obvious choice. Yet it has a few benefits. The sheer concentration of national parks, forests, and outdoor destinations makes it perfect for a retirement or trip dedicated to an active lifestyle. Hiking, camping, fishing, and the general aimless wandering that can enrich a life untethered by the 9-to-5 — it's all available.

It also doesn't hurt your wallet as much as other states. Montana regularly falls in the middle of the pack when ranked by cost of living. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center put Montana's cost of living index at 106 (just above average), ranking it the 16th most-expensive state. Meanwhile, World Population Review ranks Montana perfectly in the middle, at 25th place (with a cost of living index just below average at 95.5). Montana's cost of living is helped by its economic structure and tax scheme. There is no sales tax, which helps with everyday expenses. And property taxes are low, bringing down the cost of homeownership. That affordability is slightly marred by the state's tax on retirement and Social Security income, which can reach nearly 6% (Florida, it should be noted, doesn't tax Social Security benefits). But don't worry! With the lake fun, beaches, and vibrant cities of the Mountain West, Montana should be a draw for both retirees and travelers.