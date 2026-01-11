Montana's Quaint Small City Is A Peaceful Escape With Cozy Restaurants And Outdoor Adventures

If fly-fishing isn't quite your thing, there are plenty of other options for outdoor recreation in Dillon. Hikers can choose from a wide assortment of nearby state parks and scenic trails located right on the city's doorstep. The Dillon Town Overlook Trailhead is a popular choice. Taking 30 minutes to an hour to complete, according to AllTrails users this out-and-back trail is moderately challenging, but well worth it for the tranquil atmosphere that can be experienced here during the quieter times of day.

Other options for outdoor recreation include those on both water and land. Dillon is home to a selection of outfitters that cater to kayaking if you want to explore more of the nearby Beaverhead River by paddle. If your plan is to stick to dry land, though, Bannack State Park sits around 25 miles from Dillon and is one of Montana's best preserved ghost towns. In Bannack, you can explore the site of Montana's first major gold discovery, on the grounds of what is now a National Historic Site.

Once back in town, it's time to sink your teeth into some of Dillon's best food. Sparky's Garage is one of the top spots in town for American cuisine, serving up tasty dishes such as coconut shrimp, a selection of burgers and sandwiches, and American classics, such as chicken-fried steak. Another great spot to stop by is The Den Steakhouse, a down-to-earth Dillon staple serving up mouthwatering Wagyu burgers, tasty wings, and delectable steaks.