Montana's Quaint Small City Is A Peaceful Escape With Cozy Restaurants And Outdoor Adventures
Montana is home to many great and diverse mountain destinations, including Anaconda, one of the few affordable retirement spots surrounded by majestic mountains, and Big Sky, Montana, home to a newly-opened and chic modern mountain resort. Those looking for a quaint small city escape, though, should look to visit Dillon. Located in the Southwest of Montana, Dillon is known as a great activity hub for people seeking some outdoor adventure.
Sitting right beside the scenic Beaverhead River, visitors often opt to enjoy wildlife-watching and enjoying walks along the tranquil riverbanks. It's also a great spot for fishing, thanks to the Beaverhead's reputation as one of Montana's premier trout fishing spots. Home to more trophy brown trout than any other river in the state, as well as stunning, large rainbow trout in some areas, you're sure to get a great catch here. If you didn't bring your gear along, or simply need to pick up a few flies, there are plenty of fishing stores and outfitters located in the city of Dillon.
Outdoor Adventure and Cozy Restaurants in Dillon, Montana
If fly-fishing isn't quite your thing, there are plenty of other options for outdoor recreation in Dillon. Hikers can choose from a wide assortment of nearby state parks and scenic trails located right on the city's doorstep. The Dillon Town Overlook Trailhead is a popular choice. Taking 30 minutes to an hour to complete, according to AllTrails users this out-and-back trail is moderately challenging, but well worth it for the tranquil atmosphere that can be experienced here during the quieter times of day.
Other options for outdoor recreation include those on both water and land. Dillon is home to a selection of outfitters that cater to kayaking if you want to explore more of the nearby Beaverhead River by paddle. If your plan is to stick to dry land, though, Bannack State Park sits around 25 miles from Dillon and is one of Montana's best preserved ghost towns. In Bannack, you can explore the site of Montana's first major gold discovery, on the grounds of what is now a National Historic Site.
Once back in town, it's time to sink your teeth into some of Dillon's best food. Sparky's Garage is one of the top spots in town for American cuisine, serving up tasty dishes such as coconut shrimp, a selection of burgers and sandwiches, and American classics, such as chicken-fried steak. Another great spot to stop by is The Den Steakhouse, a down-to-earth Dillon staple serving up mouthwatering Wagyu burgers, tasty wings, and delectable steaks.
Things to Know Before Visiting Dillon, Montana
Dillon is in a slightly remote location. The closest airport is Bert Mooney Airport, situated around 70 miles from the city. The airport itself is located in the Butte, a major Montana city known for trails and mountain charm. From here, visitors typically drive in or rent a car on arrival, as the city of Dillon is well connected to the rest of the country via the I-15 and I-90.
The city has plenty of great hotels to choose from, many of which are cozy inns and lodges that feel like a home away from home and truly capture the rural spirit Montana is so well known for. One great option is Beaverhead Lodge, a residential-style stay with plenty of great amenities and rooms starting as low as $75 per night. Another great option is The Andrus Hotel, a delightful and historic boutique stay in the heart of the city, with rooms starting at $195 per night.
When planning your trip to Dillon, it's best to visit between early July and mid August. At this time of year, temperatures fall between 48 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect temperature for heading out to the nearby ghost town or enjoying some time by the river. Be sure to bring along quick-dry clothing if you plan on kayaking, as well as hiking shoes and sunscreen if you're visiting during summer.