Michigan's 10 Best Piers For Fishing, Sightseeing, And Relaxing On The Water

The upsides of lakeside living are plentiful, from water views to the serenity of a lake breeze. But there's an underappreciated bit of infrastructure that deserves more attention: piers. The oft-overlooked man-made peninsulas provide some of the best locations for sightseeing, fishing, or simply relaxing on the water. Michigan, hugged by two Great Lakes, has plenty.

The state's 3,288 miles of Great Lakes shoreline create a conundrum for choosing the best piers. There are simply a lot of piers — 1,608, according to PierSeeker, to be exact. The 11,000-plus inland lakes compound the issue even further, along with the Detroit River and all the Upper Peninsula's myriad offerings as well. Michigan's piers serve multiple functions as well, and in some cases, like breakwaters or concrete piers, they also double as points of reference for mariners. To pick a top 10, however unscientifically, required rigorous criteria and a willingness to get it wrong. (Yes, there are some Michiganders who will not see their local favorite here. Fair enough.)

The first criterion was aesthetics. The pier had to offer attractive views and feel like a welcoming space to occupy, for however long. Charmless concrete structures and hard-to-navigate stone breakwaters didn't make the cut. Second, they had to be productive fishing spots. Bringing a rod and reel shouldn't be a fool's errand. This made Lake Michigan, with its abundant salmon and trout, a clear favorite. Finally, ambience and opportunities for relaxation mattered. The strongest candidates offered a peaceful setting where visitors could enjoy the water without excessive noise or other distractions. To evaluate these qualities, a mix of Google reviews, pier directories, local tourism sites, fishing outfitters, and angler message boards was consulted. These 10 piers check off all those requirements.