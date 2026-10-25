Michigan's 10 Best Piers For Fishing, Sightseeing, And Relaxing On The Water
The upsides of lakeside living are plentiful, from water views to the serenity of a lake breeze. But there's an underappreciated bit of infrastructure that deserves more attention: piers. The oft-overlooked man-made peninsulas provide some of the best locations for sightseeing, fishing, or simply relaxing on the water. Michigan, hugged by two Great Lakes, has plenty.
The state's 3,288 miles of Great Lakes shoreline create a conundrum for choosing the best piers. There are simply a lot of piers — 1,608, according to PierSeeker, to be exact. The 11,000-plus inland lakes compound the issue even further, along with the Detroit River and all the Upper Peninsula's myriad offerings as well. Michigan's piers serve multiple functions as well, and in some cases, like breakwaters or concrete piers, they also double as points of reference for mariners. To pick a top 10, however unscientifically, required rigorous criteria and a willingness to get it wrong. (Yes, there are some Michiganders who will not see their local favorite here. Fair enough.)
The first criterion was aesthetics. The pier had to offer attractive views and feel like a welcoming space to occupy, for however long. Charmless concrete structures and hard-to-navigate stone breakwaters didn't make the cut. Second, they had to be productive fishing spots. Bringing a rod and reel shouldn't be a fool's errand. This made Lake Michigan, with its abundant salmon and trout, a clear favorite. Finally, ambience and opportunities for relaxation mattered. The strongest candidates offered a peaceful setting where visitors could enjoy the water without excessive noise or other distractions. To evaluate these qualities, a mix of Google reviews, pier directories, local tourism sites, fishing outfitters, and angler message boards was consulted. These 10 piers check off all those requirements.
South Haven South Pier
Lake Michigan collides with the Black River at the South Haven South Pier, which stretches 1,500 feet into the lake toward its lighthouse. Though the iconic red structure with a black top isn't open to the public like some of its siblings, it still casts an imposing figure worthy of a selfie after a relaxing stroll — perhaps after chilling out in South Haven, called the "Catskills of the Midwest," with its beaches and eclectic activities. The pier also doubles as the local fishing epicenter, with bass, catfish, salmon, and trout waiting in the waters, according to Visit South Haven.
St. Joseph North Pier
A bit further south, also on Lake Michigan's shores, lies the St. Joseph North Pier, a historic stretch of concrete and catwalk that juts 1,300 feet into the water. The dual lights were built in 1907 and have been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The red-and-white lighthouse at the end provides plenty for guests to see, with St. Joe Today offering tours during summer. Just beware, as high waves can put the kibosh on any sightseeing excursions. Fishing fiends can relax as they try to reel in trout, perch, and salmon, Gold Coast Fishing Company notes.
Holland State Park Pier
Another gem on Michigan's west coast, the pier off of Holland State Park has a well-deserved reputation as a scenic getaway. The nearby sandy beach creates space for an ideal day outdoors, if the high winds and massive waves aren't busy making it one of the most dangerous beaches on Lake Michigan's shores. Breezy or not, a day at the state park must include a stop at the pier's trademark Big Red lighthouse, which looks more like a child's first, admirable attempt at making a Lego house. It's the ideal backdrop for reeling in some trout or salmon.
Grand Haven South Pier
Perhaps one of the more iconic piers on this list, the Grand Haven South Pier on Lake Michigan has all the elements necessary for a day lost at sea, without actually being on the water. The quarter-mile-long pier stretches out from a boardwalk to a catwalk that connects two lights. The resulting chain of glowing bulbs offers a unique opportunity for engrossing nighttime photography. The 151-year-old lighthouse at the end of the pier is open to the public, too, in case they want to see its inner workings. Anglers can reel in salmon, trout, and perch.
Ludington North Breakwater
The first breakwater on this list doubles as a 1,800-foot-long stretch of concrete, sloping on either side. It looks like a speed bump rose out of the water. The white-and-black, 57-foot tower jutting out of the breakwater's end is not, in fact, a lighthouse, but merely a light (there's a difference, and it's the lack of a house). During the summer season, visitors can climb the tower for a unique sightseeing experience. Relaxing along the breakwater can be mixed with casting a line to reel in the usual Lake Michigan catch of trout and salmon.
Frankfort North Pier
Further north along the shores of Lake Michigan (about the pinky knuckle on the mitten) lies the Frankfort North Pier, which merges into Betsie Lake. Visitors often laud the pier's sunsets, a relaxing bit of sightseeing that can be enjoyed near the pier's lighthouse (built in 1912; it's one of the younger lighthouses on this list). The same fish bite in Lake Michigan's northern areas, with steelhead and brown trout in the waters. Just be careful walking along the pier; the uneven footing can be a hazard for some.
Manistee North Pier
Travelers already acquainted with Manistee know it's a cozy, underrated city lying on a sandy stretch of Lake Michigan. Odds are, they've also visited its pier at the mouth of the Manistee River. The 1,300-foot concrete appendage extends into Lake Michigan, capped by a catwalk leading to a relatively new black-and-white lighthouse built in 2005. The setting, climate, and sandy surroundings evoke a unique sense of serenity, according to visitors who enjoyed a foggy morning or a zen-inducing evening near the water. Bring your rod and reel and hope for a good day reeling in some trout.
Charlevoix South Pier
The pier-induced serenity of staring out over the water can be multiplied by the ambiance of the surroundings. The Charlevoix South Pier, named after its neighboring underrated Michigan beach town, may be among the shorter piers on this list. But its proximity to the sandy, clear waters makes it a picturesque getaway with turquoise waters (a mix of sand and stone that makes the surrounding area ideal for rock hunting). If you want a livelier catch, you can head inland just a bit to the Pine River Channel, where seasonal migratory bass, salmon, and trout traverse the waterway.
Muskegon South Breakwater
There's a charming waterfront city with sugar-sand beaches, and the best it has to offer can be found off its eponymous breakwater. Muskegon's 1,500-foot stone breakwater reaches out into Lake Michigan, and then takes a backseat. Visitors claim the view of the lake and sunset deserve extra attention. The pier's light, over 120 years old, stands above the water like a sentinel and serves as the fulcrum of several seasonal events in Muskegon, including festivities for National Lighthouse Day. The usual king salmon and trout await anglers in Lake Michigan.
St. Ignace Marina Fishing Pier
Where the waters of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron meet lies the St. Ignace Marina, its southern fishing pier decorated with the Wawatam Light. The structure stands apart from the rest on this list, as it's enjoying a second act in life, after first serving as a tourist landmark in Monroe. It rests at the end of a pier that sticks out of Chief Wawatam Park, which offers waterfront picnic spots and views over to Mackinac Island. That pier also doubles as a fisherman's escape, with perch, bass, and walleye waiting to be caught, notes the St. Ignace Visitors Bureau.