Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwestern Escape With Affordable Living, National Park Fun, And Mountain Views
While Florida's warm beaches and condo lifestyle are the default plan for many retirees, others have a different picture in mind. For seniors who envision retiring within sight of breathtaking mountains, want to ramble acres of land stretched out in front of them, and long for national parks just a stone's throw away, there's no place like South Dakota. In Pennington County, home to Rapid City, Mount Rushmore, and Badlands National Park, retirees can combine the perks of South Dakota's affordable living with convenient access to national parks and rugged mountain scenery.
Located in the western part of South Dakota, Pennington County stretches from the Badlands to the Black Hills. With a total population of about 117,000 people, this is a region where you can live in a secluded mountain cabin with gorgeous views of the surrounding peaks or settle in Rapid City to enjoy the convenience of town life with the dramatic landscapes of the Black Hills as your backdrop. You can enjoy a farmhouse with rolling acres of ranch land paired with weekend hikes through mountain trails located just a short drive away. Living in Pennington County means prairie roads and mountain views will become part of your everyday life.
Pennington County's national park adventures
Pennington County is home to a rich selection of America's breathtaking landscapes, like Badlands National Park, which stretches across Pennington and two neighboring counties. Near the tiny, unexpected town of Wall, you'll find the Pinnacles Entrance to the Badlands, which offers convenient access to the scenic drive on the park's Loop Road on Highway 240. To the west of the Badlands, near the town of Keystone, there's Mount Rushmore National Memorial with its iconic presidential faces carved into towering rock. Visitors can explore the site's 0.6-mile Presidential Trail and then enjoy the patriotic lighting ceremony that takes place each evening during the summer.
The western half of Pennington County is tucked into Black Hills National Forest, which boasts 1.2 million acres of preserved land. The forest has over 450 miles of hiking trails and offers watersports like boating, skiing, and fishing on Sheridan Lake and Pactola Reservoir. Notably, Black Hills National Forest is home to the highest peak in the United States east of the Rocky Mountains: Black Elk Peak (per Dakota News Now). While Black Elk Peak is located in Pennington County, the easiest way to access it is in neighboring Custer County via trails in the underrated Custer State Park, just a 45-minute drive from Mount Rushmore. And with Pennington County's location in the middle of so much natural beauty, even more landmarks are just a few hours away, like the caverns of Wind Cave National Park and Jewel Cave National Monument, as well as the striking formation known as Devil's Tower.
Affordable living and friendly community fun in Pennington County
South Dakota offers one of the most affordable lifestyles in the United States. In fact, U.S. News & World Report lists it as the eighth most affordable state to live in. Retirement Living ranks it at No. 16 for the most affordable state to retire in 2026. While Pennington County is more expensive than other parts of the state, Niche reports that median rent and home prices in the area are still lower than national numbers. It's important to consider health needs when deciding whether to retire to the region: Consumer Affairs listed South Dakota as the second most expensive state for healthcare in 2025, and while Rapid City has a hospital and medical centers, some residents recommend the Sioux Falls area for more care options.
While portions of Rapid City are walkable and offer a limited bus system, you'll need a car to get around most of Pennington County (or a motorcycle, if you're moving to the area due to its proximity to South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally). With over 20% of the county's population over the age of 65, according to census estimates, there are several opportunities for retirees to develop community. In the town of Hill Center, seniors gather for meals, games, and exercise throughout each month. Over in Rapid City, the Minneluzahan Senior Citizens Center hosts a weekday schedule of board games, crafts, and exercise classes, while the Black Hills Center for Aging specializes in social opportunities for adults with cognitive or physical disabilities.
Despite its northern latitude, Pennington County offers a true summer feel, with July and August highs in the mid-70s to upper 80s degrees Fahrenheit. However, winter is a force to be reckoned with, when daytime temperatures hover in the 30s, and average snowfall ranges from 5 to 15 inches. But for retirees who prefer snow instead of sand or mountain overlooks instead of ocean waves, Pennington County provides an affordable option with countless outdoor adventures.