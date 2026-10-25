Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwestern Escape With Affordable Living, National Park Fun, And Mountain Views

South Dakota offers one of the most affordable lifestyles in the United States. In fact, U.S. News & World Report lists it as the eighth most affordable state to live in. Retirement Living ranks it at No. 16 for the most affordable state to retire in 2026. While Pennington County is more expensive than other parts of the state, Niche reports that median rent and home prices in the area are still lower than national numbers. It's important to consider health needs when deciding whether to retire to the region: Consumer Affairs listed South Dakota as the second most expensive state for healthcare in 2025, and while Rapid City has a hospital and medical centers, some residents recommend the Sioux Falls area for more care options.

While portions of Rapid City are walkable and offer a limited bus system, you'll need a car to get around most of Pennington County (or a motorcycle, if you're moving to the area due to its proximity to South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally). With over 20% of the county's population over the age of 65, according to census estimates, there are several opportunities for retirees to develop community. In the town of Hill Center, seniors gather for meals, games, and exercise throughout each month. Over in Rapid City, the Minneluzahan Senior Citizens Center hosts a weekday schedule of board games, crafts, and exercise classes, while the Black Hills Center for Aging specializes in social opportunities for adults with cognitive or physical disabilities.

Despite its northern latitude, Pennington County offers a true summer feel, with July and August highs in the mid-70s to upper 80s degrees Fahrenheit. However, winter is a force to be reckoned with, when daytime temperatures hover in the 30s, and average snowfall ranges from 5 to 15 inches. But for retirees who prefer snow instead of sand or mountain overlooks instead of ocean waves, Pennington County provides an affordable option with countless outdoor adventures.