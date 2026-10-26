The 'Halloween Capital Of North Texas' Is A Fast-Growing City With Festivals And Small-Town Vibes

Congrats, Celina: you're officially the fastest-growing city in the United States. Per the U.S. Census Bureau, the Texas city's population grew over 24% in 2025 and has almost tripled since 2020. It's a historic and sustained surge that has seen this town explode from 6,000 residents in 2010 to over 64,000 today — an absurd expansion that has utterly changed the way the old city looks, without changing how it feels.

Celina's growth is part of a wider trend. Four of the five cities with the biggest population growth last year were Dallas suburbs, and the town sits about 40 miles north of the Texas hub. There are a number of reasons for this shift, with some of the more prominent ones being economic, but there's something more going on with Celina (which, just to set the record straight, is pronounced "suh-LYE-nuh"). This isn't just another Texas suburb that benefits from the state's lower taxes and cheaper home prices. It's a thriving boomtown holding onto the small-town vibes that have defined it since its founding in the 1870s. And that charm is most visible downtown.

Downtown Celina remains an active hub for shopping, dining, and especially socializing. The community keeps a packed social calendar, with year-round public events, most of them happening downtown. Of all those festivals, none might be bigger than Celina's annual Halloween celebration. It takes spooky season so seriously that a Collin County judge officially proclaimed Celina the "Halloween Capital of North Texas."