11 Lovely Towns That Were Featured In Iconic Halloween Movies

Whether it's spooky piano scores or cinnamon-hued foliage scenes, there's just something magical about Halloween movies. From childhood classics like "Hocus Pocus" to more recent flicks like "A Quiet Place," many of these movies make us want to step straight into the screen. And while some of the town names might be fictional, many of them were inspired by real places.

And that's not all; quite a few of the most iconic Halloween movie backdrops remain open to the public. That's right — you can actually visit many of your favorite filming sites, and they're every bit as atmospheric as they look on film. Explore your favorite creaky Victorian houses aglow with jack-o'-lanterns, creepy farm houses, mountain estates, and more at these 11 lovely towns dotted around the U.S. and Canada.

From Massachusetts' witchy enclaves to small-town squares in Vermont that scream "trick-or-treat forever," these filming locations have become destinations for movie buffs and leaf peepers alike. To find the most charming towns that brought our favorite Halloween classics to life, we went behind the scenes — researching official filming locations, cross-checking IMDb credits, and digging into local tourism boards to see which towns still celebrate their spooky claim to fame. So if you want to walk in the footsteps of your favorite monsters, witches, ghouls, and goblins, then these iconic towns deliver all the cinematic enchantment you could dream of. Grab your broom and your camera, because the real stars of spooky season are waiting.