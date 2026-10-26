5 Popular Kids' Toys That Could Be Confiscated Before Boarding A Plane

Flying with kids in tow is already a stressful situation for most parents. There's food and essentials like wet wipes and sanitizer to pack, and you have to herd easily distracted kids through security and somehow keep them entertained for hours in a cramped tin in the sky. Naturally, most parents turn to toys and other forms of entertainment to mitigate the constant stream of "Are we there yet?" and "I'm bored." However, those very toys could be confiscated before you even reach your gate.

Travelers have long bemoaned the TSA's sometimes arbitrary implementation of its own rules. You could have taken hundreds of flights with no issue, and then suddenly you'll get pulled aside for extra screening for an item you've always carried. Because the decision to prohibit certain items rests with the TSA officer on duty, it can be difficult to determine which of your kids' toys will be allowed on board and which ones won't. Some toys could land you in trouble because the TSA has hard rules against carrying them, while others are technically allowed but could subject you to extra scrutiny.

To create an accurate list of toys that could be confiscated before you board the plane, we've looked through news stories and firsthand accounts on social media or forums, and drawn on personal experience to provide real instances in which kids' toys have been taken away or subjected the family to extra security screenings. We also looked through the TSA's "What Can I Bring?" page to find out which toys are explicitly banned and which ones may require additional security screening. Keep this list handy so you know what to pack and what to leave behind for a stress-free trip with your kids!