An Hour From DC Is A Charming East Coast Town With Craft Brews, Shops, And Trails

The Blue Ridge Mountains are home to some of the most scenic and charming small towns, whether in North Carolina, Georgia, or any of the other states they cover. Tucked away at the range's foothills lies the picturesque town of Purcellville, Virginia. Situated in Loudoun County, this East Coast destination has small-town Americana character with Washington, D.C., proximity, where you can have a countryside experience without having to drive too far from the capital city. The rural setting doesn't equate to a lack of activity, though — you can discover the craft beer scene, treat yourself to retail therapy, and meander the trails that snake through the area.

There are a number of things that make Purcellville a charming town. Its history dates back to the 18th century, with Victorian-style Main Street architecture set against the Blue Ridge Mountains and Loudoun farmlands. It has a couple of craft breweries, which visitors can explore along the LoCo Ale Trail. There's no shortage of shopping in Purcellville, either — but don't expect huge indoor malls. Instead, you'll be popping by boutiques, vintage and antique shops, and convenient everyday strip centers, many of which are within walking distance of each other.

When you aren't browsing the shops or having a cold one, the trails are well worth a hike. With a nice mix of paved multi-use paths, short nature walks, and rugged mountain treks, you can get acquainted with the local nature and even get on a long-distance trail. Purcellville is located an hour northwest of Washington, D.C., by car and 1.5 hours west of Baltimore, Maryland. As for where to stay, you'll find a variety of accommodations on Airbnb, from rooms and homes to guesthouses and farm stays.