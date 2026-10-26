An Hour From DC Is A Charming East Coast Town With Craft Brews, Shops, And Trails
The Blue Ridge Mountains are home to some of the most scenic and charming small towns, whether in North Carolina, Georgia, or any of the other states they cover. Tucked away at the range's foothills lies the picturesque town of Purcellville, Virginia. Situated in Loudoun County, this East Coast destination has small-town Americana character with Washington, D.C., proximity, where you can have a countryside experience without having to drive too far from the capital city. The rural setting doesn't equate to a lack of activity, though — you can discover the craft beer scene, treat yourself to retail therapy, and meander the trails that snake through the area.
There are a number of things that make Purcellville a charming town. Its history dates back to the 18th century, with Victorian-style Main Street architecture set against the Blue Ridge Mountains and Loudoun farmlands. It has a couple of craft breweries, which visitors can explore along the LoCo Ale Trail. There's no shortage of shopping in Purcellville, either — but don't expect huge indoor malls. Instead, you'll be popping by boutiques, vintage and antique shops, and convenient everyday strip centers, many of which are within walking distance of each other.
When you aren't browsing the shops or having a cold one, the trails are well worth a hike. With a nice mix of paved multi-use paths, short nature walks, and rugged mountain treks, you can get acquainted with the local nature and even get on a long-distance trail. Purcellville is located an hour northwest of Washington, D.C., by car and 1.5 hours west of Baltimore, Maryland. As for where to stay, you'll find a variety of accommodations on Airbnb, from rooms and homes to guesthouses and farm stays.
Check out Purcellville's breweries and stores
Since Purcellville is situated on the LoCo Ale Trail, craft beer enthusiasts have a lot of tasting to do. Make your way to Adroit Theory Brewing, where you can sample 16 different kinds of beers on tap. Known for its experimental avant-garde beer, this brewery offers individual pours only. Besides draft beer pours, you can try its curated selection of packaged brews to take home, including IPAs, fruit sours, lagers, and more. Claim a seat by the bar, or sip on your pint at the outdoor area, all while listening to heavy metal tunes.
Continue tasting the local beer at Eleven Eleven Brewing Company. This spot serves stouts, light lagers, pilsners, and other varieties — non-alcoholic drinks are available, too, as is gluten-reduced beer. Some patrons on Google Maps have recommended ordering the Narcissist (which has a couple of awards under its belt), best enjoyed with pretzels. Visit when there's live music, or head there on karaoke or trivia night to join in on the fun. If you're thirsty for more, check out the top East Coast beer gardens that feel like Bavarian getaways.
Indulge in a bit of shopping while you're in town. Those hunting for vintage finds can stop by Nostalgia, operating since 2016. Featuring men's and women's apparel, alongside home decor, this store is housed in an 1880 building, which perfectly complements its curated vintage pieces. Many shoppers have praised not only the items on display, but also the owner's readiness to help. One Google Maps review reads: "There's a great size range, too — as a mid-size person, I was pleasantly surprised at how many items would have fit." Other top-rated stores worth visiting are the 4.5-starred It's Bazaar on 21st Street and the similarly rated Re-Love It Consignment Shoppe.
Lace up your shoes and hit the trails
As fun as brewery hopping and shopping sprees can be, nature can offer just as much adventure in Purcellville. With the South Fork Catoctin Creek running through the town, you can go on easy and short walks with rewarding views. Take the 1.1-mile out-and-back Chapman DeMary Trail, which gives you the chance to admire a 10-acre old-growth forest. Ideal for nature strolls with kids, this path can be completed within an hour. There are birdwatching opportunities along the way, so bring your binoculars with you. Not only that, but the trail often hosts a trivia contest, held every month, with 10 trivia question markers scattered on the trail.
You can extend the walk a little bit by getting on the Suzanne R. Kane Nature Preserve Trail, which is near Chapman DeMary. This trail has a total distance of 1.6 miles, out-and-back, with an elevation gain of 65 feet. The trail switches between a paved and natural surface that meanders near the creek.
Those who wish to hike or bike along the 45-mile Washington and Old Dominion Railroad Trail can complete the section that connects Purcellville to Belmont Greene. Rated "moderate" on AllTrails, this is a 30.4-mile out-and-back path that climbs up to 987 feet — pay attention to the warning signs that your route may not be beginner-friendly. There are a few noteworthy stops on the dog-friendly trail, such as the overlook at the Luck Stone Quarry and the ruins of the old quarry. You'll hike past farmlands, so say hello to the horses, donkeys, and other creatures. After your getaway, drive 15 minutes to the little town of Leesburg to discover its historic charm and farm-to-table fare.