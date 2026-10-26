Before Retiring In Chattanooga, Spend A Weekend Testing Its Mountain Trails And Neighborhoods

To get a head start on the weekend's activity, arrive in the downtown riverfront area of Chattanooga on a Thursday afternoon. Take time to explore the Tennessee Riverwalk and wander by the Tennessee Aquarium, one of the best aquariums in America, then explore the shops and restaurants in the pedestrian-friendly city center to consider whether an upscale downtown lifestyle is what you're looking for. But before you get too attached, cross the river to the NorthShore neighborhood and spend the night in a historic Airbnb.

After a night in NorthShore, get to know this sought-after, walkable district by treating yourself to pancakes at Aretha Frankenstein's and then heading to Stringer's Ridge, a park overlooking the city. The park's 7 miles of trails are moderate but steep in places, and you'll only have time to test a small segment before heading to your next stops: the communities of Red Bank and Hixson. Located just north of downtown Chattanooga, Red Bank and Hixson both offer affordability within an easy drive of Chattanooga's attractions. Grab a burger for lunch at Dub's Place in Red Bank before driving over to Hixson and spending the afternoon on the trails at North Chickamauga Creek Greenway.

On Saturday, wander through the Signal Mountain area before driving south of town to explore Lookout Mountain. Median home values in both of these neighborhoods are higher than in other areas of Chattanooga, but the trade-off is mountain views and a quiet lifestyle. Do keep winter weather in mind — while the higher elevations offer some relief during Chattanooga's hot, humid summers, driving down the mountains to reach stores can be treacherous even with the small amounts of ice and snow typical for the region. Enjoy Signal Mountain's beauty by hiking the trail at Signal Point Park and enjoying views of the Tennessee River Gorge and several waterfalls. On Lookout Mountain, visit the historic, visitor-favorite Point Park to explore the walkways that follow the Civil War history of the area and overlook the Tennessee River.