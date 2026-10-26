Forget Glacier National Park, Montana's Scenic Beach Has Lake Fun, Refreshing Waters, And Fishing

For many travelers in Montana, the appeal of Glacier National Park may lie in its combination of mountain scenery and clear, glacial lakes. But you don't need to travel so far north to spend a day surrounded by rugged Montana scenery while enjoying the water. If you're after that same mountain-and-lake combination with a leisurely trip in mind, head south toward Ennis. On the northern shore of Ennis Lake, Kobayashi Beach makes room for fishing and other watersports against a backdrop of Montana's Madison Range and Tobacco Root Mountains.

With Montana's rugged landscape stretching around it, Kobayashi Beach offers a place to dip in the waters of Ennis Lake and spend an afternoon at the lakeside without having to drive all the way to the "Crown of the Continent" (and then potentially have to hike to reach the water). Kobayashi sits about an hour's drive from Bozeman, home to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. Getting to Glacier National Park from the same hub takes nearly a five-hour drive.

Ennis Lake is also a swim-friendly alternative to the icy waters found in much of Montana. Created by a dam at the mouth of Bear Trap Canyon, the reservoir is relatively shallow, allowing it to warm up more than many of the state's lakes, as Outside Bozeman explains. Data from Madison DSS shows Ennis Lake's water temperature climbing over 70 degrees in summer 2026 — by contrast, most lakes at Glacier never rise above 50 degrees Fahrenheit, per the National Park Service. As Ennis Lake's main public swimming beach, Kobayashi Beach offers an easy way to wade in the reservoir's warm, shallow waters.