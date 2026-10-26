Forget Glacier National Park, Montana's Scenic Beach Has Lake Fun, Refreshing Waters, And Fishing
For many travelers in Montana, the appeal of Glacier National Park may lie in its combination of mountain scenery and clear, glacial lakes. But you don't need to travel so far north to spend a day surrounded by rugged Montana scenery while enjoying the water. If you're after that same mountain-and-lake combination with a leisurely trip in mind, head south toward Ennis. On the northern shore of Ennis Lake, Kobayashi Beach makes room for fishing and other watersports against a backdrop of Montana's Madison Range and Tobacco Root Mountains.
With Montana's rugged landscape stretching around it, Kobayashi Beach offers a place to dip in the waters of Ennis Lake and spend an afternoon at the lakeside without having to drive all the way to the "Crown of the Continent" (and then potentially have to hike to reach the water). Kobayashi sits about an hour's drive from Bozeman, home to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. Getting to Glacier National Park from the same hub takes nearly a five-hour drive.
Ennis Lake is also a swim-friendly alternative to the icy waters found in much of Montana. Created by a dam at the mouth of Bear Trap Canyon, the reservoir is relatively shallow, allowing it to warm up more than many of the state's lakes, as Outside Bozeman explains. Data from Madison DSS shows Ennis Lake's water temperature climbing over 70 degrees in summer 2026 — by contrast, most lakes at Glacier never rise above 50 degrees Fahrenheit, per the National Park Service. As Ennis Lake's main public swimming beach, Kobayashi Beach offers an easy way to wade in the reservoir's warm, shallow waters.
Swim and fish with mountain views at Kobayashi Beach
Whether you're in the mood for a swim, a paddle across the lake, or simply an afternoon with a line cast in the water, Kobayashi Beach has the ingredients for a leisurely lake day. Managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the beach is free to access. It's got picnic tables, vault toilets, and a boat launch for visitors heading out to enjoy various water sports. Swimmers should note that Ennis Lake had an advisory issued for harmful algal blooms in the past, though Swim Zone reports no advisory as of August 2026. If you see green blooms or very murky water, those are two red flags that you shouldn't go swimming in the lake.
Visitors staying above the surface can cast a fishing line from the banks or head out by boat from the concrete boat launch. The lake is known for its rainbow and brown trout, with brook trout, grayling, and mountain whitefish also inhabiting the waters, according to Big Sky Fishing. The platform also notes that since the reservoir is equally popular with recreational boaters, anglers might want to plan for cruising out during weekdays or off-seasons, when there's less crowding and fishing pressure. In Montana, you need a fishing license and the Angler Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Pass, both of which can be purchased online.
Beyond the water itself, the views at Kobayashi Beach stretch to the distant mountain ranges, with a mix of sand and grassy shoreline to admire them from. You might get inspired to explore more of the surrounding landscape — if so, you could make your way over to the Custer Gallatin National Forest, a Yellowstone gateway with wild mountain trails, about a 1.5-hour drive away.