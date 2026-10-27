Just Outside Chicago Is America's Largest Video Arcade Full Of Nostalgic, Old-School Fun

Galloping Ghost Arcade is particularly appealing to adults who grew up in the heyday of arcade gaming, but visitors do not need childhood arcade memories to enjoy a visit here. The immense variety of games makes it easy to find something to play between the recognizable classics and the rare titles. One TripAdvisor reviewer noted, "A truly unique recreational experience. This business is a city block long and filled with literally hundreds of video games, from classics to current."

Part of the appeal is the all-in straightforward pricing. At the time of publishing, admission is $25 for the full day with all games set to free play rather than requiring tokens or quarters at each machine, making it possible to spend several hours to a full day here without continually paying for round after round of gameplay. To keep things fresh, a new game is added to the roster each Monday at 5:00 p.m. CST via the business' official Twitch page. If you're looking for a particular title before visiting, consult the arcade's games list or call ahead.

Galloping Ghost Arcade is located at 9415 Ogden Avenue in Brookfield, Illinois, and is open daily, including holidays, from 11:00 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. There are several nearby restaurants for refueling, public transport bus and train stops a few blocks away for getting here, and a small on-site parking lot or street parking if you drive. Just down the street in a separate building, Galloping Ghost also has a pinball arcade with a separate admission fee. Those willing to travel can continue to explore the history of arcade games at New Hampshire's American Classic Arcade Museum, which boasts the title of the largest arcade museum in the world. If you want to add another fun activity while you're in the area, the Brookfield Zoo Chicago is rated as one of the five best zoos in the Midwest.