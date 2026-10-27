Just Outside Chicago Is America's Largest Video Arcade Full Of Nostalgic, Old-School Fun
A 16-mile drive west of Chicago leads to a prime destination for video arcade fans. Located in the lively suburb of Brookfield, Illinois, Galloping Ghost Arcade has earned a reputation as America's largest video arcade. Its collection has grown from 130 games when they opened in August 2010 to their ever-expanding lineup of more than 1,000 games. The arcade was born out of owner Doc Mack's personal interest in game design and in a desire to create a place where vintage machines can be both preserved and played.
Inside, rows of video game cabinets offer everything from familiar names like Pac-Man and Donkey Kong to lesser-known releases, including several prototype games. In fact, some machines are so rare that even experienced players encounter titles they have never seen before. The business has seen continual growth since its opening, building a following especially among gaming enthusiasts looking to play rare titles like Primal Rage II and Godzilla, and has a steady stream of regulars and even occasional visits from celebrities like Chance the Rapper.
The appeal extends beyond Chicago-area gamers, as the arcade has had visitors from Seattle and even as far as Germany. The oldest games at the arcade include Sea Devil from 1970 up to recent cult favorites. Here, the distinctive sounds, physical controllers, and glowing cabinets offer a nostalgic space to explore old favorites or discover a new gem.
How to make the most of a visit to Galloping Ghost Arcade
Galloping Ghost Arcade is particularly appealing to adults who grew up in the heyday of arcade gaming, but visitors do not need childhood arcade memories to enjoy a visit here. The immense variety of games makes it easy to find something to play between the recognizable classics and the rare titles. One TripAdvisor reviewer noted, "A truly unique recreational experience. This business is a city block long and filled with literally hundreds of video games, from classics to current."
Part of the appeal is the all-in straightforward pricing. At the time of publishing, admission is $25 for the full day with all games set to free play rather than requiring tokens or quarters at each machine, making it possible to spend several hours to a full day here without continually paying for round after round of gameplay. To keep things fresh, a new game is added to the roster each Monday at 5:00 p.m. CST via the business' official Twitch page. If you're looking for a particular title before visiting, consult the arcade's games list or call ahead.
Galloping Ghost Arcade is located at 9415 Ogden Avenue in Brookfield, Illinois, and is open daily, including holidays, from 11:00 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. There are several nearby restaurants for refueling, public transport bus and train stops a few blocks away for getting here, and a small on-site parking lot or street parking if you drive. Just down the street in a separate building, Galloping Ghost also has a pinball arcade with a separate admission fee. Those willing to travel can continue to explore the history of arcade games at New Hampshire's American Classic Arcade Museum, which boasts the title of the largest arcade museum in the world. If you want to add another fun activity while you're in the area, the Brookfield Zoo Chicago is rated as one of the five best zoos in the Midwest.