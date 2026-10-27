Between Chicago And Naperville Is A Scenic Outdoor Gem With Wildlife, Trails, And Wetlands

If you're ready to get out of Chicago for a little bit, a quiet nature escape is closer than you think. Hop in your car and drive about 30 minutes west to Lyman Woods, tucked between the city and Naperville. Here, visitors can wander through quiet oak woodlands and across scenic wetland trails, while taking in lovely views of marshes and grassland prairies. These diverse habitats provide refuge for 300 species of native plants, several rare plants, and all kinds of wildlife, which can be spotted throughout the refuge. On the property is the William F. Sherman, Jr. Interpretive Center, offering nature programs, fun kid-friendly activities, and a place to learn about the ecosystem and the importance of preserving it.

Since 1987, Lyman Woods has been a peaceful escape for nature lovers, but the story of this 150-acre wildlife area goes further back. It began in 1839, when Reverend Orange Lyman and his family built a homestead on their 600-acre property. The couple were known abolitionists, and according to the preserve's website, their home may have been used for the Underground Railroad, the movement that helped enslaved people escape to freedom. When the property went up for sale in 1986, the locals coordinated with officials to preserve a portion of the land, adding more parcels years later that make up what you see today. The nature center came after in 2003.

Between hiking, wildlife viewing, programs, and the interpretive center, the free sanctuary has enough to keep families engaged. Just keep in mind your furry pal must sit this one out — no dogs are allowed here. Open from 1 hour before sunrise to an hour after sunset, you'll have plenty of time to explore at your own pace. But if you need a change of scenery, consider pairing your visit with a trip to nearby Naperville, the charming little Midwest suburb with big-city amenities, just a quick 20-minute drive away.