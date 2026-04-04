10 Best Scenic Art Walks To Visit Around America
Creativity is everywhere in towns around the United States, from locally owned galleries and artist studios to arts and crafts festivals and public artworks. Practically nothing beats a great art walk or self-guided tour in an inviting downtown atmosphere, when gallery crawls or open house events invite us to see what people are busy making — including food and great music.
Art walks are a tradition in numerous communities around the country, where cultural and commercial districts extend their hours once a month or host an annual weekend of special shows and promotions. Often, galleries open new exhibitions to coincide with special art walks or gallery nights, and you may stumble across new public art installations, enjoy food and drink specials, take in performances, and whatever else the community and its artisans dream up.
Depending on the place, art walks can be huge and widespread, with numerous participating businesses and organizations — which may take a bit of planning to tackle over the course of a day or two. Alternatively, they can be more intimate experiences within a smaller town environment, which is easy to experience in an hour or two. Below, explore 10 art walks that take place in particularly scenic communities, in a range of areas around the U.S., with plenty of options for other things to do and see.
Summer Art Walk, Bozeman, Montana
Situated between Helena and Yellowstone National Park is Montana's best college town, brimming with arts and culture attractions and the unique flavor of the West. With its proximity to the Rocky Mountains and a thriving downtown full of shops, galleries, restaurants, and more, Bozeman is a real treat. The Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture provides exhibitions by regional artists, including Montana State University students, and another small nonprofit, the Bozeman Art Museum, is actively working to expand. These are just a couple of the reasons that Bozeman's Summer Art Walk is worth a visit.
Running every second Friday between June and September, the seasonal event is a fantastic opportunity to soak up Bozeman's downtown energy. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m., during which local businesses open their doors for extended hours, often with snacks and extra good vibes on offer. Jewelry shops, design firms, and boutiques all get in on the action, often highlighting an artist each month and putting on special shows. You'll also be able to hear local musicians, who set the stage for shows at galleries like Visions West Contemporary, Montana Trails Gallery, and Old Main Gallery & Framing, among others. There's definitely an emphasis on local artists and Western themes, but you'll find a little bit of anything, including work by artists from further afield.
When you're ready to wind down, head to the Sky Shed at Kimpton Armory Hotel for a drink served alongside spectacular views over the city, then grab dinner at one of numerous tasty spots, like Brigade, Copper, or Montana Ale Works. And if you happen to be in Bozeman during the holiday season, you're in luck with a bonus art walk event in December, just in time for scouting out handmade gifts.
Art Walks in Seattle, Washington
Why have one art walk when you can have more than a dozen? Seattle hosts a total of 13 art walks in different districts on selected Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays throughout the month. That means endless opportunities to take in the local arts and crafts scene, nibble tasty local bites, and enjoy this scenic city's distinctive neighborhoods. Every one offers different experiences at different businesses, but that means that you have your pick of art event every single weekend.
Every first Thursday, head to Pioneer Square to experience one of the oldest continually running art walks in the U.S. Then, every second Thursday of the month between 5 and 8 p.m., head to the progressive, charming, and walkable hub of Capitol Hill or drive about 8 miles south to the series of neighborhoods comprising West Seattle. The latter offers coastal access at Alki Beach or Hamilton Viewpoint Park, where you can watch the ferries going to and fro or take in views of the downtown Seattle skyline. Grab a Hawaiian-inspired bite at Marination's Alki location, or dig into a wagyu smash burger at Lady Jaye.
Additional neighborhood Art Walks across Seattle include the Central District every first Friday, Belltown and Greenwood on every second Friday, Ballard and Georgetown every second Saturday, plus downtown on every fourth Friday, and more. If you're not sure where to start, park yourself near a combination of harbor views and city access, such as in Belltown. Edgewater Hotel, for example, literally hovers over the bay and boasts great views of the Olympic Mountains, but you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes other accommodation options nearby.
First Friday Art Walk, Flagstaff, Arizona
Flagstaff is a scenic, historic Northern Arizona town known as a gateway to Grand Canyon National Park — Grand Canyon Village is over 75 miles north — and a must-stop destination for "Mother Road" enthusiasts who enjoy checking out mid-century attractions and funky roadside motels on a spin along Old Route 66. The city is also worth a stop for great food, college town vibes, views of the San Francisco Peaks, a number of nearby national monuments, and more. And Flagstaff's First Friday Art Walk, which takes place in its funky downtown, is one fantastic way to soak up this city's unique character.
Local shops, galleries, artists, and organizations come together for First Friday Art Walks, which run from 5 to 9 p.m. AZ Handmade & Fire on the Mountain Galleries, West of the Moon Gallery, and Phoenix Avenue Gallery are just a few of the local spots that host regional artists, including collectives like Art 35 Degrees North. And you can stop by niche local foodie spots like Drinking Horn Meadery, Historic Brewing Company, Late for the Train Coffee Roastery, and Hops on Birch to taste a range of beverages.
Flagstaff is an outdoor-lover's paradise, with secluded hikes virtually right in the middle of town. The Mars Hill Trail Loop can be accessed at the northwest edge of downtown in Thorpe Park, and the Karen Cooper Trail winds through idyllic local parks and neighborhoods. And there are plenty of great hotels nearby, with a favorite among visitors being Little America Hotel, which features fire pits, private nature trails, disc golf, and more.
DTLA Artnight, Los Angeles, California
Downtown Los Angeles, often referred to by locals as DTLA, is a unique experience, humming with city energy. It's home to postmodern skyscrapers, the grand and historic Union Station, and numerous museums like The Broad, the California African American Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art, and many more. It's also home to a distinctive Arts District, where you will find commercial galleries and concept stores like Hauser & Wirth, Alchemy Works, and SCI-Arc Gallery, which explores the possibilities of architectural design. These are just the top of the iceberg when it comes to places you can visit in the DTLA, and you may want to make a special trip for DTLA Artnight.
Every first Thursday of the month, Artnight coordinates a veritable open house of more than two dozen galleries in the downtown area, many of which open new exhibitions to coincide with the event. Accompanied by a vendor market featuring local food and goods, it's a great way to experience a creative, communal atmosphere. Running from 6 to 10 p.m., there's also ample time to experience lots of shows and grab a bite to eat along the way. Stop by The Wolves for a craft cocktail within a Parisian salon atmosphere right in the middle of Los Angeles, or sample some oysters and vino at Bar Mignon.
As if that wasn't enough, another way to experience the DTLA art scene is via the self-guided Downtown Art Walk. It's not just one event, so you can tackle it entirely at your own pace during galleries' regular hours, and plan by perusing a location-enabled map provided by the Arts District to see the galleries and museums closest to you.
First Friday Art Walk, Asheville, North Carolina
Asheville has long had a reputation as an artsy city full of eclectic fun, and nothing really says "bursting with creativity" than a monthly art walk in the heart of it all. Nestled amid the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is a city brimming with the arts and craft heritage in addition to amazing views. Its downtown features museums like the Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, which preserves the legacy of the famed liberal arts college that spurred the careers of numerous artists in the mid-20th century. Then there's the Asheville Art Museum, with its collection spanning modern and contemporary art, with an emphasis on the Southeast region. And you'll find dozens of galleries, studios, shops, artist collectives, and more.
Between April and December, First Friday Art Walks enliven the Downtown Asheville Arts District from 5 to 8 p.m., meaning extended business hours for many local shops and galleries. Horse + Hero specializes in contemporary prints, zines, and other work by regional artists, while Daedalus Gallery emphasizes more traditional painting. Additional galleries worth a stop include blue spiral 1, Momentum Gallery, and Woolworth Walk, which occupies a historic F.W. Woolworth Co. building.
Downtown Asheville is your go-to for great eats, too, including locally sourced dishes at Chestnut, a big selection of taps at the historic Pack's Tavern, and elevated comfort food with a great patio atmosphere at Twisted Laurel. When you're ready to call it a night, cozy up at The Flat Iron Hotel, which reimagines a 1926 office building into a hospitality destination.
Gallery Crawl, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Amid Pittsburgh's Cultural District, which sits on the northern edge of downtown along the banks of the Allegheny River, the city's regular Gallery Crawls highlight some of the city's most distinctive shops and galleries. Exhibitions stay open extra late, as the event runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m., so visitors can make the most of this central showcase of creativity. SPACE Gallery features regional artists, and just two doors down, 820 Liberty Gallery highlights emerging creative practices, and Wood Street Galleries emphasize up-and-coming contemporary artists.
The Cultural District isn't just about visual arts, though. It's also a regional hub for performance and stage acts, where you'll find the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts, the historic Byham Theater, and the gorgeous Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts, which is home to the Pittsburgh Symphony. Grab a pizza from Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room, or sink your teeth into gourmet burgers and grilled cheese sandwiches at The Yard. When you're ready to walk it off a bit, head to the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, which parallels the riverbank and provides striking views of the city's many bridges.
The art opportunities in Pittsburgh certainly aren't limited to the Cultural District. Just across the river is the Andy Warhol Museum, celebrating the career of the Pop Art superstar. Continue north just a mile, further into the aptly named North Side, to explore the quirky local gem of an art museum called Randyland, the vision of an artist named Randy Gilson.
Wynwood Art Walk, Miami, Florida
For one week every December, Miami transforms into a hub of art activity, especially around major art fairs like Art Basel, UNTITLED Art, Design Miami, and many more. And although these events are sprinkled around the city, one particularly hopping destination is always the Wynwood Arts District, an underrated artsy gem full of eclectic shops. But it's also a must-see for street art fans, as the whole neighborhood is an ever-evolving canvas for mural artists from around the city, the U.S., and the world — and it's like that all year round.
There are a few ways to experience Wynwood, including a stop at Wynwood Walls, a museum dedicated to street art, or the Museum of Graffiti. Book a graffiti tour via golf cart from Wynwood Art Walk, or even try your hand at your own original composition using spray paint. Then there's the Wynwood Art Walk Block Party, a monthly celebration of the neighborhood's artists, galleries, shops, eateries, and more, every second Saturday. Local DJs bring the beats, food trucks dish out international fare, and a market showcases local artisans' handmade goods and gifts.
To make the most of your stay, drop your bags nearby at the Sentral Wynwood, which features its own murals and a rooftop pool. For dinner, tuck into great eats and atmosphere at Mayami Wynwood, or go all-out at Ossobuco, a steakhouse with global flair.
Fall Gallery Stroll, Saugatuck and Douglas, Michigan
Self-styled as the Art Coast, the Michigan sibling cities of Saugatuck and Douglas are a hub of creativity. They're also immanently pleasant to visit in the summer, when local Lake Michigan beaches draw sunbathers and swimmers from near and far, and the views over the water are sure to impress. It's the quaint Midwest Main Street walkability and a storybook harbor on Michigan's Art Coast near golden dunes that makes this area a must-visit. Settle in for a night at luxury bed and breakfasts like The Hotel Saugatuck or Hidden Garden Cottages & Suites and grab a locally roasted coffee and pastry at Uncommon Coffee Roasters to get the day going.
Every October, the Art Coast of Michigan Fall Gallery Stroll celebrates the area's artists and creatives with open studios, galleries, and other events in both Saugatuck and Douglas. Amazwi Contemporary Art showcases African arts and crafts traditions, and the well-established J. Petter Galleries features a wide range of sculptures and landscape paintings. When you've had your fill of art but need to refuel for more adventures, grab a biscuit or shrimp and grits from The Southerner, then head to the Sand Bar Saloon, considered to be the "the friendliest bar in Saugatuck," with its unpretentious and wonderfully inviting retro interior.
Telluride Art Walk, Colorado
When it comes to great scenery, it doesn't get much better than being nestled among some of the most impressive peaks in the country. Telluride doesn't have to convince you to be in awe of its historic, inviting downtown amid the Rocky Mountains — it positively brims with natural drama. One surefire way to enjoy these epic views is a ride on the free Telluride Gondola, which typically runs between late November and early April for the winter season and late May to mid-October for the summer season.
This upland city is also a fantastic place to catch its monthly art walk, especially if you're looking for things to do in Telluride besides skiing. The event occurs from 5 to 7 p.m. every first Thursday from January to March, as well as a special edition during the annual Mountainfilm Festival in late May.
Telluride is home to a range of wonderful galleries and boutiques that specialize in handmade goods and decor. Check out Atelier Telluride for art, apparel, and jewelry, and find fine art and other collectibles at Fringe Gallery, Rinkevich Gallery, and South Fir Street Gallery. Want to imbibe and take in art at the same time? Head to the characterful Tellurado Studio, a combo art gallery and whiskey bar featuring the whimsical "Coyote" works of Markus Pierson.
Art Walk Kingston, New York
Tucked amid bucolic countryside and charming towns steeped in history, Kingston is a riverside city full of award-winning eateries, and it's just one of numerous Upstate New York communities practically overflowing with artsy vibes. Thanks in part to its proximity to New York City — Kingston is about a two-hour drive north of Manhattan — the Hudson Valley region has seen the growth of major events like Upstate Art Weekend, which takes place in June, plus the establishment of numerous artist residency programs and galleries. Its unique atmosphere means there's no shortage of characterful places to stay, too, including luxury vacation rentals or Hutton Brickyards Riverfront Hotel, which reimagines a site that once produced bricks for famous landmarks like the Empire State Building and Yankee Stadium.
Art Walk Kingston is an annual event featuring dozens of local artists and galleries, which counts among the largest open studio tours in the region. Typically scheduled for mid-September, the event runs for two days and specifically focuses on local artists, with dozens participating each year. Local shops, galleries, collaborative creative spaces, and individual artists share their most recent work and exhibitions.
If you want something that's a bit more frequent and perhaps easier to plan around, drive just about 20 minutes, across the Hudson River, to Rhinebeck, which has an Arts Walk that takes place every third Saturday between May and October and highlights local downtown businesses.
Methodology
In addition to the author's experience working and writing within the field of visual arts for more than a decade, from which she draws knowledge about regions and communities that host a wide range of galleries, residencies, artist studios, festivals, and more, we also relied on research from local communities' websites for specific information about their arts districts and unique offerings, including DowntownBozeman.org, DowntownFlagstaff.org, FlagstaffArizona.org, DowntownLA.com, ExploreAsheville.com, Saugatuck.com, and DestinationDutchess.com.
Specific facts about operational hours or seasonal schedules came from individual organizations' websites, including SeattleArtWalks.com, WSArtWalk.org, DowntownArtWalk.org, LA-ArtsDistrict.com, CulturalDistrict.org, WynwoodArtWalkBlockParty.com, WynwoodArtWalk.com, MiamiArtWeek.org, and ArtsMidHudson.org. Recommendations for places to stay, eat, and explore came from listings on Google and Alltrails that visitors consistently rate very highly, plus discussions on Reddit.