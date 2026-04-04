10 Best Scenic Art Walks To Visit Around America

Creativity is everywhere in towns around the United States, from locally owned galleries and artist studios to arts and crafts festivals and public artworks. Practically nothing beats a great art walk or self-guided tour in an inviting downtown atmosphere, when gallery crawls or open house events invite us to see what people are busy making — including food and great music.

Art walks are a tradition in numerous communities around the country, where cultural and commercial districts extend their hours once a month or host an annual weekend of special shows and promotions. Often, galleries open new exhibitions to coincide with special art walks or gallery nights, and you may stumble across new public art installations, enjoy food and drink specials, take in performances, and whatever else the community and its artisans dream up.

Depending on the place, art walks can be huge and widespread, with numerous participating businesses and organizations — which may take a bit of planning to tackle over the course of a day or two. Alternatively, they can be more intimate experiences within a smaller town environment, which is easy to experience in an hour or two. Below, explore 10 art walks that take place in particularly scenic communities, in a range of areas around the U.S., with plenty of options for other things to do and see.