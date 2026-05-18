9 Destinations Around The World With Surprisingly Good Beer Scenes

Beer and traveling have gone hand in hand for as long as anyone can remember. In fact, it's been consumed in one form or another for 13,000 years, so you could argue it goes hand-in-hand with everything. But in a travel sense, there's something exciting about cracking open a bottle of a newly visited country's flagship brew, whether it's an Indonesian Bintang, a Krombacher in Germany, or maybe a more obscure one, like Birra Korça in Albania.

But the one thing most of these have in common is that they're all very similar. Lagers and pilsners dominate the beer industry, and while there may be differences between each, the craft beer aficionados amongst you might be left craving something a little more complex on your travels.

Thankfully, the craft beer revolution wasn't limited to the United States. It remains the epicenter, but the scene has expanded into unexpected countries and cities, from hidden bars in the streets of Hanoi to tradition-breaking beer halls in Munich. But each of the cities or regions featured in this list boasts an underrated or relatively undiscovered craft beer scene, where you're just as likely to find an Imperial Stout as you are a Heineken. Cheers!