The Viral One-Size-Fits-Most Swimsuit (And Its Affordable Knockoffs) Has A Loyal Cult Following
If the phrase "one-size-fits-most swimsuit" makes you feel a little dubious, you're certainly not alone. Brands have been trying to cash in on one-size-fits-all designs for decades, starting with the flowy garments of the 1970s, but swimwear is a far more daunting fashion front than ponchos or loose-fitting loungewear. However, a range of swimwear from Youswim — and several affordable dupes — has delivered shockingly flattering suits.
As a newly postpartum mom, hunting down a bathing suit for our first family beach getaway was the stuff of nightmares. But I did my research, and Youswim kept popping up. Based in England, this label produces "swimwear that adapts to fit your evolving shape" in two sizes: Stretch 1 (U.S. 2 to 12) and Stretch 2 (U.S. 14 to 24). It wasn't the first label to deliver one-size swimsuits made of "crinkle" fabric — that would be Hunza G, aka the maker of Julia Roberts' iconic blue-and-white dress in "Pretty Woman." However, Youswim's one- and two-piece suits have managed to stay relevant online since launching in 2018. On platforms like TikTok and Instagram, countless posts show users reviewing and recommending the swimwear brand.
What makes Youswim's designs so adaptable is the fabric, a type of ribbed nylon that stretches or retracts to fit your body and is available in a range of shades (including the swimsuit colors that are considered the safest to wear). Although Youswim's material is trademarked, other brands have jumped on the bandwagon to produce similar crinkle suits. However, while the texture might be similar, most dupes don't come in broad one-size-fits-most sizing. Instead, you'll usually choose from XS, S, M, L, and XL, or combo sizing like what's offered at Good American: S/M, L/XL, and more.
Are Youswim suits really one-size-fits-most?
And for the question of the hour: Do Youswim suits actually fit most sizes? The answer is generally yes. Over 5,000 Youswim customers have left reviews, awarding 4.63 stars out of five, numbers that speak for themselves. Reviewers usually have no problem fitting into the suits, but where some bustier customers run into trouble is support. The suits don't include built-in support like boning or underwire cups. "I own one, 34F and it covered plus provided slim support. Meaning it was fine laying around but jumping into the pool and swimming I have to readjust," explained a swimmer on r/bigboobproblems.
However, shoppers appreciate not having to buy two different sizes in order for the top and bottom to fit correctly. "I've fluctuated between a size 8-12 over the last year, and the suits still look and feel great on me," shared a loyal customer on r/OutdoorVoices. "I know that the top and the bottom will fit me, so there's none of that awkwardness that can come with purchasing cheaper swimsuit sets in multiple sizes to accommodate both parts of your body." In addition, swimsuit testers at Wirecutter noted how well the material hides bumps and rolls.
The bottom line is Youswim swimsuits generally fit most bodies, but they might not meet your individual requirements for swimwear. The suits come in tankinis, high-waist two-pieces, low-back one-pieces, and other designs so you can save serious packing space on your next adventure by wearing your swimsuit as an outfit base.
Is Youswim swimwear worth the price?
With prices hovering around $200, a Youswim suit isn't a casual purchase. However, many reviewers on the brand's website feel they're getting their money's worth, highlighting the fabric quality, comfort, and the way the suit makes them feel. In the end, I couldn't justify paying $200 for swimwear and instead bought a more affordable crinkle dupe from H&M. The stitching pulled and the fabric clung to my belly, but I still wore it for a year and plan to keep going.
In truth, there aren't many worthy dupes for Youswim's products because they are truly one-of-a-kind, but midsized fashion advocates like Raeann Langas say Good American offers an alternative. Like Youswim's clothes, Good American's Always Fits Swim line is made from a synthetic fabric that stretches with your body. While the suits are only designed to stretch one size up or down, wearers appreciate the material's ability to adapt. Plus, the price is lower.
There are also several knockoffs on Amazon that give you a taste of that crinkle stretch for a fraction of the cost. They may look similar, but these cheaper suits generally don't fit nearly as well as Youswim. For instance, Limeeke's Ribbed Monokini has a similar look to Youswim's Aplomb One-Piece, but it comes with a poor fit warning from Amazon — yikes! If you have no time (or zero desire) to try on suits in a store, and you have $200 to spend, Youswim really is in a league of its own. For another viral hit, check out this TikToker's hacks for making economy flights comfier.