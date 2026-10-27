The Viral One-Size-Fits-Most Swimsuit (And Its Affordable Knockoffs) Has A Loyal Cult Following

If the phrase "one-size-fits-most swimsuit" makes you feel a little dubious, you're certainly not alone. Brands have been trying to cash in on one-size-fits-all designs for decades, starting with the flowy garments of the 1970s, but swimwear is a far more daunting fashion front than ponchos or loose-fitting loungewear. However, a range of swimwear from Youswim — and several affordable dupes — has delivered shockingly flattering suits.

As a newly postpartum mom, hunting down a bathing suit for our first family beach getaway was the stuff of nightmares. But I did my research, and Youswim kept popping up. Based in England, this label produces "swimwear that adapts to fit your evolving shape" in two sizes: Stretch 1 (U.S. 2 to 12) and Stretch 2 (U.S. 14 to 24). It wasn't the first label to deliver one-size swimsuits made of "crinkle" fabric — that would be Hunza G, aka the maker of Julia Roberts' iconic blue-and-white dress in "Pretty Woman." However, Youswim's one- and two-piece suits have managed to stay relevant online since launching in 2018. On platforms like TikTok and Instagram, countless posts show users reviewing and recommending the swimwear brand.

What makes Youswim's designs so adaptable is the fabric, a type of ribbed nylon that stretches or retracts to fit your body and is available in a range of shades (including the swimsuit colors that are considered the safest to wear). Although Youswim's material is trademarked, other brands have jumped on the bandwagon to produce similar crinkle suits. However, while the texture might be similar, most dupes don't come in broad one-size-fits-most sizing. Instead, you'll usually choose from XS, S, M, L, and XL, or combo sizing like what's offered at Good American: S/M, L/XL, and more.