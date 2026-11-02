LA's Historic Suburb Is An Escape Filled With Vibrant Culture, Festivals, And Family Fun
As the second largest U.S. city, Los Angeles is a bucket list destination for many travelers. When you include Los Angeles County — the most populated U.S. county, with 10 million residents across its 4,084 square miles – there's even more for a visitor to uncover. Among the county's 88 cities and over 120 non-incorporated communities is the historic city of Montebello, known for a thriving, rich culture, family-friendly fun, and festivals.
Montebello, consisting of just over 8 square miles with a population of approximately 60,243 people, is located about 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles and along the Rio Hondo River. The city, whose name means "beautiful hills" in Italian, is adjacent to the 480-acre Montebello Hills open space. Its deep history dates to 1771, when two Franciscan missionaries founded the original San Gabriel Mission site in Montebello prior to its move a few years later. The city's land then became part of three Mexican "rancho" land grants in the early 1800s, and the site of the Battle of Rio San Gabriel in the Mexican-American War in 1847. The 20th century saw Montebello flourishing as an agricultural hub and then for oil production when it was discovered in the Montebello Hills prior to its incorporation in 1920.
Visitors are drawn to Montebello for its historical sights, rich heritage, a diverse community driving lively community events, and family-centered attractions. With a year-round Mediterranean climate and proximity to greater Los Angeles, it makes for a well-rounded Southern California travel getaway.
Discover dynamic culture and community events in Montebello
Montebello's energetic culture is enhanced by its diversity, which includes a large Hispanic population and the county's oldest Armenian American community, formed by arriving refugees in the 1940s. You can visit the Armenian Martyrs Genocide Monument, located in Bicknell Park, a 75-foot-high memorial to the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. The Holy Cross Armenian Food Fair & Fest takes place annually, celebrating Armenian culture with traditional food, music, and vendors. For more history, head to The Juan Matias Sanchez Adobe Museum & Historic Site, the city's oldest adobe, constructed in 1844 and managed by the Montebello Historical Society. Open Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m., it hosts special events (such as the Battle of Rio San Gabriel reenactment) with no admission charge.
All year long, there's an opportunity to experience the city's festivals and events. The primary one is the Heritage Festival, dedicated to celebrating the history and community of Montebello, featuring three running races and a parade, along with live entertainment, crafts, and food. Downtown Street Fest runs along Whittier Blvd. during summer, with two performance stages, an artisan market, a beer garden, food trucks, and a family area. In homage to its lowrider cruising heritage along Whittier Blvd, the yearly Montebello Classic Car Show gathers vintage vehicle enthusiasts and car clubs together along with food trucks, prizes, and other vendors in September.
Montebello's Chicano influence is reflected in the annual Dia De Los Muertos-themed Downtown Montebello BLVD Night Market, with 40 vendors, a Mariachi performance, and a free craft station. It takes place near the BLVD MRKT food hall and brewery, with Hispanic food-themed vendors, near the intersection of Montebello and Whittier Blvds. You won't be far from Zankou Chicken, a mouth-watering chicken spot with a cult following and infamous history.
Planning your trip to Montebello
The Montebello Barnyard Zoo offers pony rides, tractor rides, a playground, and a picnic area during public hours Wednesday through Sunday and select holidays with varied admission fees dependent on activity. You'll find it inside the city's largest park, 21-acre Grant Rea Park, featuring two playgrounds, sporting fields, and a splash pad. The park is also home to Monsterbello, the city's annual Halloween festival, featuring a costume contest, food vendors with trick-or-treating for children, and a haunted train ride. Families can also access the 20.4-mile-long Rio Hondo bike path, also known as the Rio Hondo River Trail, from here with a downloadable map from TrailLink.
Montebello City Park is another family-friendly option, featuring an outdoor amphitheater, sporting courts, playgrounds, a skate park, an aquatic center with a swimming pool, and youth and senior centers. It's the site of several community events, including a weekly free Summer Concert series and the Heritage Festival.
You can get to Montebello by driving from Long Beach Airport (the closest option, about 16 miles away) or Los Angeles International Airport (about 27.5 miles away). By rail, use the Montebello-Commerce Metrolink train station, which allows for easy connections to Orange and San Diego County destinations, and other points via Amtrak at Los Angeles Union Station. Expand your travel to include other Los Angeles area cities like South Gate, a vibrant suburb with cultural flair and diverse dining, and Pasadena, a historic suburb with scenic green streets and walkable charm. Both are within 12 miles from Montebello.