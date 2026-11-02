LA's Historic Suburb Is An Escape Filled With Vibrant Culture, Festivals, And Family Fun

As the second largest U.S. city, Los Angeles is a bucket list destination for many travelers. When you include Los Angeles County — the most populated U.S. county, with 10 million residents across its 4,084 square miles – there's even more for a visitor to uncover. Among the county's 88 cities and over 120 non-incorporated communities is the historic city of Montebello, known for a thriving, rich culture, family-friendly fun, and festivals.

Montebello, consisting of just over 8 square miles with a population of approximately 60,243 people, is located about 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles and along the Rio Hondo River. The city, whose name means "beautiful hills" in Italian, is adjacent to the 480-acre Montebello Hills open space. Its deep history dates to 1771, when two Franciscan missionaries founded the original San Gabriel Mission site in Montebello prior to its move a few years later. The city's land then became part of three Mexican "rancho" land grants in the early 1800s, and the site of the Battle of Rio San Gabriel in the Mexican-American War in 1847. The 20th century saw Montebello flourishing as an agricultural hub and then for oil production when it was discovered in the Montebello Hills prior to its incorporation in 1920.

Visitors are drawn to Montebello for its historical sights, rich heritage, a diverse community driving lively community events, and family-centered attractions. With a year-round Mediterranean climate and proximity to greater Los Angeles, it makes for a well-rounded Southern California travel getaway.