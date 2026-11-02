Forget Napa Valley, This Less-Crowded Destination An Hour Outside LA Is Renowned For Its High-Elevation Wine
Better known for its magnificent poppy fields and spring wildflower blooms, California's Antelope Valley is a stunning high-desert destination that draws travelers year-round. Roughly an hour's drive from Los Angeles, the scenery and hiking trails provide easy day-trip incentives for Angelenos even when the poppies aren't in bloom. But there's another, lesser-known reason to head uphill and inland to Antelope Valley: its designation as an American Viticultural Area (AVA).
Established in 2011, the Antelope Valley of the California High Desert AVA covers approximately 426,000 acres, or 665 square miles, and includes a handful of wineries and small producers growing grapes like syrah, tempranillo, zinfandel, and viognier. The valley sits at around 2,000 to 3,000 feet above sea level, where hot days and cooler nights help grapes develop flavor while retaining acidity. It's also notoriously dry, opening east toward the Mojave Desert and largely shielded from California's coastal marine climate by the Sierra Pelona Mountains. But because it's overshadowed by its poppies and the ever-popular Napa and Sonoma valleys farther north, Antelope Valley offers a low-key wine country experience, with just a handful of wineries and tasting rooms compared to Napa's hundreds.
Prohibition significantly drained California's burgeoning wine industry in the early 20th century, and Antelope Valley was no exception. Its vineyards joined local agriculture ranging from onions to alfalfa — which became predominant industries once winemaking was restricted. Over time, aerospace and defense also became major local industries. Yet in recent decades, small wine producers have begun cropping up in the area once again. Antelope Valley Winery, Coruce, Golden Star Vineyards, and Barrett Cellars are a few of the region's winemakers, creating "serious 'vin cred,'" as The Orange County Register described it. Although Antelope Valley is a far less developed wine country than Napa or Sonoma, don't overlook this high-desert hidden gem for a unique California wine experience. If you're looking for a more rugged yet relaxed day trip from Los Angeles and some good vino, Antelope Valley is worth exploring.
Lancaster is the heart of Antelope Valley wine country
Antelope Valley Winery traces its roots to 1979, and in 2026, the Orange County Register named it the second-best winery in Southern California. Antelope Valley Winery offers a range of wines in its Lancaster tasting room, as well as an on-site craft brewery producing beer, cider, mead, and hard lemonade. Wine tastings are available during regular hours without reservations, and guests can sample bold, dry cabernet sauvignons, sweet Paloma Blanca, crisp chardonnays, and seasonal honey-infused wines. Guided tours of the vineyards and winemaking areas are also available for those interested in a behind-the-scenes experience, though these require advance booking. The winery also offers workshops for those who want some hands-on experience.
Throughout the year, the winery hosts events ranging from live music to comedy, as well as a weekly farmers market in warmer months and a monthly winter market. The property is also dog-friendly, welcoming leashed pups at outdoor tables. Artisan cheese and charcuterie plates are available throughout the week, while weekends bring food trucks and wood-fired pizza. "If you are looking for the perfect spot to unwind, connect with friends, or enjoy a great date night, AV Winery should be at the top of your list," noted a Google reviewer. "It has easily become our absolute favorite weekend destination."
Just down the road, Coruce Vineyards and Winery produces award-winning High Desert cabernet sauvignon, syrah, petit verdot, chenin blanc, and a unique white California hybrid grape called Symphony. After planting vines in 2000, the winery began harvesting commercially in 2012 and opened its tasting room in 2017 in Lancaster, an underrated, artsy city famed for its proximity to wildflower fields. Its 2023 Symphony earned a gold medal at the 2026 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, while its syrah and cabernet sauvignon also earned medals. The winery also offers a wine club featuring additional benefits. "Owners are wonderful people. Great wine selection. Very community oriented," praised a Google reviewer.
Small wine producers are scattered throughout the Antelope Valley region
Located off the beaten path in Littlerock, about 23 miles southeast of Lancaster, Golden Star Vineyards is a family-owned and -operated winery that planted its first tempranillo vines in 2011. The winery is known for its oak-barrel aging process, its chardonnay, and its signature Purple Haze, a red blend of zinfandel, malbec, and merlot made with grapes sourced from Paso Robles. Throughout the year, the small winery occasionally hosts live music and other events. "Take snacks or a meal, listen to the music and enjoy the wines," wrote a Google reviewer.
Back in Lancaster, Barrett Cellars is a casual yet elevated winery that curates tapas, music, art, and wine to create an intentional community, and it seems to be working — the establishment boasts 4.8 stars on Google. Its on-site dining offerings draw on the winery's Forage farm-to-table concept, with a diverse menu ranging from Ethiopian-style beef tibs to white wine-braised gnocchi. "If you want a winery with personality in their wines, in the ambiance, and in their service, this is the winery for you!" praised one Google reviewer. "[It offers] a very upscale experience in a down-to-earth, family-like atmosphere." Another Lancaster stop, Thief & Barrel, is a small winery and tasting room run by wine educator and winemaker DiMaggio Washington and co-owner Barbara Moran. It also showcases wines from smaller boutique producers, giving them a space to reach more wine lovers. "Whether you're new to wine or a seasoned enthusiast, Thief & Barrel is an incredible place to visit," praised a Google reviewer. "The selection is thoughtfully curated, and the atmosphere is both welcoming and refined."
Beyond wine and the breathtaking Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, there are other reasons to make a day trip to the region. Nearby sits Palmdale, popular for its proximity to high-desert hiking trails, street food, and a waterpark, while 30 miles east of Lancaster, Saddleback Butte State Park offers horseback riding and wildflower trails — the perfect place to experience a taste of California's high desert.