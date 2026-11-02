Forget Napa Valley, This Less-Crowded Destination An Hour Outside LA Is Renowned For Its High-Elevation Wine

Better known for its magnificent poppy fields and spring wildflower blooms, California's Antelope Valley is a stunning high-desert destination that draws travelers year-round. Roughly an hour's drive from Los Angeles, the scenery and hiking trails provide easy day-trip incentives for Angelenos even when the poppies aren't in bloom. But there's another, lesser-known reason to head uphill and inland to Antelope Valley: its designation as an American Viticultural Area (AVA).

Established in 2011, the Antelope Valley of the California High Desert AVA covers approximately 426,000 acres, or 665 square miles, and includes a handful of wineries and small producers growing grapes like syrah, tempranillo, zinfandel, and viognier. The valley sits at around 2,000 to 3,000 feet above sea level, where hot days and cooler nights help grapes develop flavor while retaining acidity. It's also notoriously dry, opening east toward the Mojave Desert and largely shielded from California's coastal marine climate by the Sierra Pelona Mountains. But because it's overshadowed by its poppies and the ever-popular Napa and Sonoma valleys farther north, Antelope Valley offers a low-key wine country experience, with just a handful of wineries and tasting rooms compared to Napa's hundreds.

Prohibition significantly drained California's burgeoning wine industry in the early 20th century, and Antelope Valley was no exception. Its vineyards joined local agriculture ranging from onions to alfalfa — which became predominant industries once winemaking was restricted. Over time, aerospace and defense also became major local industries. Yet in recent decades, small wine producers have begun cropping up in the area once again. Antelope Valley Winery, Coruce, Golden Star Vineyards, and Barrett Cellars are a few of the region's winemakers, creating "serious 'vin cred,'" as The Orange County Register described it. Although Antelope Valley is a far less developed wine country than Napa or Sonoma, don't overlook this high-desert hidden gem for a unique California wine experience. If you're looking for a more rugged yet relaxed day trip from Los Angeles and some good vino, Antelope Valley is worth exploring.