Between Stonehenge And Bristol Is A Friendly Market Town With Quiet Charm, Green Spaces, And Quaint Shops

Melksham, England, is tucked into the Wiltshire countryside. Not far from Bristol, Bath, or Salisbury, it offers a quieter base for those wishing to explore the area without staying in the middle of the never-ending tourist crowds that are typical of larger cities. The market town sits on the banks of the River Avon, with plenty of walking paths for a breath of fresh air and quaint shops beckoning visitors inside for a look. It's a quietly charming town — perfect for those looking for an adventure without crowds.

Melksham is between many popular sites, making it an ideal home base for a longer stay. Stonehenge is about a 35-minutes drive southeast, and Salisbury Cathedral is another 20 minutes past that. The southern end of the Cotswolds lies to the northwest, and Bath is just 30 to 45 minutes' away by train or car. Lacock Abbey, a filming location for Harry Potter and "Downton Abbey," is 15 minutes north of town, and you'll likely pass it on your way into Melksham from the M4.

While Melksham has its own train station, it has limited regional services. If you're traveling by train, nearby Chippenham has a more frequent service; it's also well connected to Melksham via the X34 bus. However, having your own car is the best way to explore the wider area while staying in Melksham.