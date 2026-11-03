Between Stonehenge And Bristol Is A Friendly Market Town With Quiet Charm, Green Spaces, And Quaint Shops
Melksham, England, is tucked into the Wiltshire countryside. Not far from Bristol, Bath, or Salisbury, it offers a quieter base for those wishing to explore the area without staying in the middle of the never-ending tourist crowds that are typical of larger cities. The market town sits on the banks of the River Avon, with plenty of walking paths for a breath of fresh air and quaint shops beckoning visitors inside for a look. It's a quietly charming town — perfect for those looking for an adventure without crowds.
Melksham is between many popular sites, making it an ideal home base for a longer stay. Stonehenge is about a 35-minutes drive southeast, and Salisbury Cathedral is another 20 minutes past that. The southern end of the Cotswolds lies to the northwest, and Bath is just 30 to 45 minutes' away by train or car. Lacock Abbey, a filming location for Harry Potter and "Downton Abbey," is 15 minutes north of town, and you'll likely pass it on your way into Melksham from the M4.
While Melksham has its own train station, it has limited regional services. If you're traveling by train, nearby Chippenham has a more frequent service; it's also well connected to Melksham via the X34 bus. However, having your own car is the best way to explore the wider area while staying in Melksham.
Markets and shopping in Melksham
If you enjoy a leisurely day of shopping, Melksham has a few options to scratch that itch, depending on the time of year. It isn't a shopping mecca that's swarmed with visitors, but it's not dead either, like smaller towns can be. Melksham's High Street and several side streets house a mix of local boutiques, larger chain stores, and Avon Place Shopping Mall. Walk up and down High Street, past Market Place, where the road turns into King Street, and you'll find plenty of restaurants and shops to peruse. Hunt for treasures in Melksham Arcade, then head next door to The Samovar, a family-run boutique gift shop and one of Melksham's best kept secrets.
Melksham also proudly hosts weekly markets and specialty events seasonally, so there's always something new to check out. A farmers market runs every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Melksham Market Place, an open area in front of the Melksham Town Council building. Vendors offer local produce, homemade treats, and other handmade items such as soaps and crafts.
Melksham Makers' Market is held in the same location as the farmers market but on the last Saturday of the month April through September, excluding August. It has a craft fair vibe, offering handmade crafts and gifts. Meanwhile, Melksham's Makers' Christmas Market is held in November inside Melksham Assembly Hall.
Enjoying Melksham's parks and green spaces
King George V Park is the epicenter of the town's outdoor recreation. Playing fields provide large, open spaces for pick-up games, picnicking, or letting the kids run free, but it isn't just a green space. There's also a playground, splash pad, and skatepark, as well as Evie's Kitchen for light refreshments and rentable spaces for hosting events. The park hosts several events each year, including festivals, group activities, and family-friendly movie screenings.
Enjoy the peaceful sounds of the River Avon as you stroll the Millennium Riverside Walk, which connects King George V Park with the Conigre Mead nature reserve. The reserve was once just a bare spot of land, but locals turned it into a thriving green space with ponds, paths, and seasonal wildflowers. Watch pollinators flit about as waterfowl enjoy the ponds in this reclaimed environment.
For another lovely walking path, head to the Kennet & Avon Canal — which is often just called "the K&A" — on the south side of town. The historic 87-mile waterway connects London to the Bristol Channel by the vibrant, artsy city of Bristol – and the portion near Melksham is a picturesque snippet. From Semington to Caen Hill Locks is almost 6 miles, or about a 2-hour walk one-way along the towpath, making for an invigorating half-day of exercise for those looking to escape the town for a bit. The same path continues into Bath, an idyllic city with stunning architecture that's within two hours of London, which was voted the world's best spa city in 2025.