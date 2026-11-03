New Jersey Retirees Can Look To This Tax-Friendly Neighboring State With Vibrant Culture And Mountains

After decades of working, raising families, and paying the bills, many Americans are eager to retire. For some, moving to a warmer climate is a priority, while others want to stretch their savings or relocate closer to loved ones. And in the Northeast, where property taxes and the cost of living can take a big chunk out of a nest egg or be unrealistic for retirees living on a fixed income, sometimes just crossing the state line can make all the difference.

Consider New Jersey, for example. Steve Trevelise from New Jersey 101.5 points out that, despite property tax perks for seniors, many people are still fed up with the state's high cost of living. That may be why, according to United Van Lines' 2025 National Movers Study, the Garden State had the country's highest proportion of outbound moves among states included in the ranking for the eighth year in a row. In 2025, 62% of moves involving New Jersey were people leaving the state, with retirement and affordability listed among the factors influencing their decision to move. While this data is specific to the moving company's customers (it's based on moves within the UniGroup network), it still shows a number of New Jersey retirees are looking to settle down elsewhere post-career.

One good option for New Jersey retirees is actually right next door. According to U.S. Census data, Pennsylvania was the top choice for people moving from New Jersey, with over 38,000 people relocating there in 2024. Pennsylvania's tax-friendliness, especially for retirees, is a major draw. Add to that its historic towns, vibrant cultural hubs, and beautiful mountain scenery (such as in the Lehigh Valley region), and it's easy to see why New Jersey retirees find compelling reasons to settle down just across the border instead of hundreds of miles away.