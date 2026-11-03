An Hour From Edinburgh Is A Charming Scottish Village With Natural Beauty, Artsy Fun, And Outdoor Adventures

Scotland is defined by its stunning, rugged landscapes and historical cities with Gothic castles, medieval churches, and ancient ruins. A visit to even a small corner of this beautiful country can leave a lasting mark. One such town that blends all the best features of Scotland is Peebles, just 23 miles south of Edinburgh, or about a one-hour drive from the city. Once in Peebles, you'll find yourself surrounded by the Glentress Forest, the scenic Tweed Valley, historic buildings, and traditions old and new that bring art to life.

Located in the council area known as the Scottish Borders, Peebles is the most popular of the nine Borders towns, according to the 2022 Scottish Borders Council Footfall Report. This is partly thanks to the many festivals held in town, as well as access to mountain biking trails. To get to Peebles from Edinburgh by car, the most direct route is to take the A701 south. Alternatively, you can take a Borders Bus from Edinburgh headed towards Galashiels, which takes about 1 hour, 20 minutes.

Though these routes deliver you from the North, it's more scenic to enter Peebles from the South. From this direction, you'll cross the scenic River Tweed via the Tweed Bridge, supported by leaping stone arches. The bridge delivers you to the steps of the Gothic Revival Peebles Old Parish Church, with a clock tower that stands like a sentinel above the town. Head east from here, and you'll find yourself on High Street, Peebles' main road. Some buildings take after the Scottish Baronial style, with slate tile roofs, cream colored sandstone, and conical turrets perched on the corners of buildings. Along this street, you'll find shopfronts painted rich colors.