Forget Napa Valley: Between San Francisco And Fresno Is A Calm Village With Wineries, Shops, And Nearby Fishing
Napa Valley is rightfully famous for being one of the most prestigious wine-producing regions in the world. While it warrants a few visits, you can trade it for a new destination without compromising on the pour — by planning a getaway to San Martin. Nestled in Santa Clara County, this calm and quiet village has enough wineries to fill your entire trip with multiple tastings. In fact, many people visit San Martin because it lacks the large crowds you typically see in Napa or Sonoma. Since most of the wineries are family-owned, you get to enjoy an intimate connection to the art of winemaking. It's no surprise that wine is great here — thanks to its Santa Clara Valley location. Both the Mediterranean climate and well-draining soils contribute to excellent grape-growing conditions.
Since San Martin is a laid-back vineyard village, the local shops share that same easygoing vibe. There are no large stores or major shopping centers — the options are limited to small shops, antique stores, and a few specialty chains. To pass the time in this quiet retreat, you can always spend the day by the water and cast a line. There are a couple of lakes nearby with fishing opportunities. Visitors can make the short drive to either Coyote Lake or Uvas Reservoir to fish for a variety of species.
San Martin is situated between San Francisco and Fresno, and is easily accessible from numerous cities. Coming from Fresno takes two hours and 15 minutes, while the drive from San Francisco is a little over an hour. You can get there within 30 minutes from San Jose or less than an hour from Santa Cruz. In terms of accommodation, you can stay at the 5-star CordeValle (where the wine is within easy reach) or the top-rated Fitz Place.
San Martin is home to a number of wineries
With several wine regions dotting the state, California boasts the most wineries in the country, with charming vineyards and tasting rooms. Among these regions is the Santa Clara Valley, where you'll find the tranquil village of San Martin and its wineries. To sip on vino with views of grapevines along sloped terrain, head to Miramar Vineyards. Rated 4.7 on Google Maps at the time of writing, this family-owned establishment produces small-lot, hand-harvested wines, such as estate-grown cabernet sauvignon, sangiovese, and zinfandel, among others. The dog-friendly winery offers a curated tasting package of five bottles. Relax on the patio with your glass — there's a bocce ball court if you fancy a game.
Another top-rated option is Lion Ranch Vineyards and Winery. Also family-owned, this winery crafts Rhône- and Provence-style bottles across its 5-acre estate. Some of its varieties are grenache noir and blanc, cinsault, Marsanne, roussanne, and many more. The winery has an open-air tasting area with panoramic vistas of the surrounding hills. Stroll along the winery to admire the decorative fountain and watch animals graze in the distance. Check their calendar prior to your visit, and you might catch one of its events.
More bottles await at Tank House Winery, which comes highly recommended by patrons. Named after the buildings that used to store water, this winery focuses on classic reds and select whites and rosés. You can sample its wines against a scenic mountain backdrop. Its tasting room is open on the weekends, so plan your visit accordingly. One person said in a Google review: "Prices are very reasonable and Al and Katherine are great hosts." If your wine-tasting experience still feels incomplete, check out CordeValle Winery, located on the CordeValle resort property.
Hit the shops and go fishing at nearby lakes
While you're in San Martin, you may as well pop by the shops to look for souvenirs or new purchases for yourself. You can go treasure hunting at Lost Times Thrift and Vintage. Expect to find everything from clothing and accessories to furniture, glassware, and more. This store is well organized for effortless browsing, with apparel upfront and home essentials in the back — you might even find holiday-themed festive items.
Meanwhile, if you'd like to learn a little about aviation, pay a visit to the Wings of History Air Museum. Officially established in 1988, this museum features aircraft displays like an American Eagle Model A-101, 1903 Wright Flyer replica, and Stinson 10. You'll also come across exhibits on women's achievements in the aviation industry, WWI and WWII-related artifacts, and more. Don't forget to try the flight simulator.
With the old-school activity of fishing making a comeback thanks to Gen Zs on TikTok, pack your fishing gear to see what species the local lakes are teeming with. Make your way to the 1,017-acre Uvas Reservoir County Park, located about 10 minutes away from the village, to set your rod on the 259-acre body of water. There are six reported fish species in the reservoir, including spotted and largemouth bass, common carp, and channel catfish. Other common catches are bluegill sunfish and black crappie. Alternatively, drive 20 minutes to the 6,695-acre Coyote Lake – Harvey Bear Ranch County Park, home to 449-acre Coyote Lake. Here, you'll be reeling in largemouth, smallmouth, black, and striped bass, as well as green and bluegill sunfish. Rainbow trout, channel catfish, and brown bullhead are abundant, too. As for your next adventure, enjoy a multi-day idyllic road trip through California wine country to discover its hidden gems and seaside charm.