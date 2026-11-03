Forget Napa Valley: Between San Francisco And Fresno Is A Calm Village With Wineries, Shops, And Nearby Fishing

Napa Valley is rightfully famous for being one of the most prestigious wine-producing regions in the world. While it warrants a few visits, you can trade it for a new destination without compromising on the pour — by planning a getaway to San Martin. Nestled in Santa Clara County, this calm and quiet village has enough wineries to fill your entire trip with multiple tastings. In fact, many people visit San Martin because it lacks the large crowds you typically see in Napa or Sonoma. Since most of the wineries are family-owned, you get to enjoy an intimate connection to the art of winemaking. It's no surprise that wine is great here — thanks to its Santa Clara Valley location. Both the Mediterranean climate and well-draining soils contribute to excellent grape-growing conditions.

Since San Martin is a laid-back vineyard village, the local shops share that same easygoing vibe. There are no large stores or major shopping centers — the options are limited to small shops, antique stores, and a few specialty chains. To pass the time in this quiet retreat, you can always spend the day by the water and cast a line. There are a couple of lakes nearby with fishing opportunities. Visitors can make the short drive to either Coyote Lake or Uvas Reservoir to fish for a variety of species.

San Martin is situated between San Francisco and Fresno, and is easily accessible from numerous cities. Coming from Fresno takes two hours and 15 minutes, while the drive from San Francisco is a little over an hour. You can get there within 30 minutes from San Jose or less than an hour from Santa Cruz. In terms of accommodation, you can stay at the 5-star CordeValle (where the wine is within easy reach) or the top-rated Fitz Place.