The World's Largest Marine Protected Area Has Pristine Reefs, Rare Wildlife, And Incredible Diving

118 islands across five archipelagos in the South Pacific make up French Polynesia, aka the Islands of Tahiti. These far-flung islands are spread across an area that is roughly the size of Europe. While the islands are beautiful, the water is really the star of the show. It ranges from a deep blue ocean to clear turquoise lagoons, and you'll find stunning coral reefs and all kinds of wildlife beneath the surface. This incredible expanse of water is nearly all a part of Tainui Atea, the largest marine protected area on the planet.

Covering around 1.9 million square miles, Tainui Atea was first established in 2018 as a Managed Marine Area, and at the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in 2025, it officially became a Marine Protected Area (MPA), which legally limits certain human activities. It includes nearly all of the waters in the territory's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which includes everything 200 nautical miles out from land, and it took years of work to put in place. Specific goals for Tainui Atea are "better-preserved lagoons and reefs, stronger biodiversity protection, and enhanced quality of observation and exploration for travelers." In practice, that incorporates a number of things, including reserving some lagoon and ocean areas solely for traditional and small-scale fishing. Industrial fishing is prohibited in fully protected areas, while seabed mining is banned throughout Tainui Atea.

"In French Polynesia, the ocean is much more than a territory — it's the source of life, culture, and identity," French Polynesian president Moetai Brotherson said at UNOC3. "By strengthening the protection of Tainui Atea ... we are asserting our ecological sovereignty while creating biodiversity sanctuaries for our people and future generations ... This ambitious choice also carries a universal message addressed to the international community — that of an Oceanian people who protect their vital space not only for ourselves but for all humanity."