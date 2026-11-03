Vermont's Historic State Park On Lake Champlain Features Easy Trails, A Swim Beach, And Water Recreation

The mighty Lake Champlain can be experienced from different access points, thanks to the various state parks lining its shores, be it from the Vermont or New York side. While some of these outdoor destinations offer remote, multi-day getaways with camping adventures, others are great for planning a day trip not too far from the city. Those in favor of the latter can head to Vermont's Kingsland Bay State Park to engage in a variety of water-based activities on Lake Champlain's Kingsland Bay. Covering 264 acres of space in Addison County, this historic park is ideal for both low-effort relaxation and moderately active recreation. One visitor called it "lovely" and elaborated that "even when crowded, the vibe is relaxed and mellow."

Featuring a couple of easy walking trails that snake around the lake shoreline, Kingsland Bay State Park allows you to go for scenic strolls. Not only that, but the effortless trails are rewarding — the bay and lake views show up almost right away. Speaking of, there's more fun to have by the water. Head to the grassy beach area for a bit of sunbathing before taking a dip in the water. Then, enjoy the lake surface by going for a paddling trip, whether on a kayak or canoe. Sailing is common, too, as is fishing.

You'll notice a historical landmark at the state park — the Hawley House — which dates back to the late 18th century. Built by Gideon Hawley, the structure functioned as a traveler's inn and even a militia barracks during the War of 1812. Now, you can rent the house for large gatherings. The state park is located 35 minutes south of Burlington and a little over an hour west of Montpelier.