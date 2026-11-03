Vermont's Historic State Park On Lake Champlain Features Easy Trails, A Swim Beach, And Water Recreation
The mighty Lake Champlain can be experienced from different access points, thanks to the various state parks lining its shores, be it from the Vermont or New York side. While some of these outdoor destinations offer remote, multi-day getaways with camping adventures, others are great for planning a day trip not too far from the city. Those in favor of the latter can head to Vermont's Kingsland Bay State Park to engage in a variety of water-based activities on Lake Champlain's Kingsland Bay. Covering 264 acres of space in Addison County, this historic park is ideal for both low-effort relaxation and moderately active recreation. One visitor called it "lovely" and elaborated that "even when crowded, the vibe is relaxed and mellow."
Featuring a couple of easy walking trails that snake around the lake shoreline, Kingsland Bay State Park allows you to go for scenic strolls. Not only that, but the effortless trails are rewarding — the bay and lake views show up almost right away. Speaking of, there's more fun to have by the water. Head to the grassy beach area for a bit of sunbathing before taking a dip in the water. Then, enjoy the lake surface by going for a paddling trip, whether on a kayak or canoe. Sailing is common, too, as is fishing.
You'll notice a historical landmark at the state park — the Hawley House — which dates back to the late 18th century. Built by Gideon Hawley, the structure functioned as a traveler's inn and even a militia barracks during the War of 1812. Now, you can rent the house for large gatherings. The state park is located 35 minutes south of Burlington and a little over an hour west of Montpelier.
Meander the trails at Kingsland Bay State Park
The trails at Kingsland Bay State Park are anything but rigorous, allowing you to soak in the lake and bayfront scenery without breaking a sweat. However, Vermont has more than a dozen types of ticks, so make sure to avoid tick bites on your hikes with clever tips. Go for a walk along the Kingsland Bay Trail, which you can access from the parking lot. This is a 1.2-mile out-and-back trail with an elevation gain of just 72 feet, guiding you to the forested areas before the lake comes into view. The shoreline is mostly rocky, but there's a small wooden set of stairs that leads you right to the water. This route takes approximately half an hour to complete and is shared by horseback riders.
On the other side of the park, you can hike the trail at Macdonough Point, a state designated natural area with rare flora. This is also a short path with an easy rating that you can finish within 30 minutes, taking you on a 0.8-mile loop on the peninsula. With a 68-foot climb and a mostly natural surface, you'll be passing by white cedars, mossy forest floors, and rock ledges along the shoreline.
Grab your binoculars before hitting the trails to spot a number of bird species that call this place home. You'll come across common mergansers mostly during the spring and fall months, with some sightings in winter and fewer in summer. The turkey vulture makes an appearance between spring and fall, as does the double-crested cormorant. As for the ring-billed gull, you can observe them almost any time of the year.
Take advantage of activities on Lake Champlain
It's no surprise that Lake Champlain is an East Coast haven full of recreation, charm, and history. As with most state parks dotting its shoreline, Kingsland Bay provides direct access to its waters. There's a designated swim beach here, albeit not a sandy one. Since the Lake Champlain shoreline is rocky, there's a green lawn by the water that's equipped with a dock and swim ladders. There's lots of space on the grass to set up a spot, with an ADA-accessible restroom nearby.
The old-school activity of fishing is having a TikTok moment with Gen Z audiences, and you can proudly cast a line into Lake Champlain to catch a few species. With a Vermont fishing license secured, set your rod on the shore or launch a boat to reel in largemouth and smallmouth bass. You might yield northern pike, too. A daily limit of five catches applies to each of the three species, and bass have a minimum length requirement of 10 inches, while northern pike have a limit of 20 inches.
Another way to enjoy the water is via boating. The bay is perfect for going on a calm paddle, especially if you're a beginner or with your family. You can bring your own kayak or canoe, or check out the on-site rentals. Alternatively, opt for a sailing trip on the lake. If you really want to spend the night here, you can reserve the sole primitive paddle-in campsite, which is open for a limited period. Accommodating up to eight campers, this site is dog-friendly and available only from May to October. If your getaway to Kingsland Bay is a day outing, continue exploring the area by driving 15 minutes to Vermont's oldest city — Vergennes boasts eclectic shops and small-town charm.