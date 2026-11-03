Canada's Once-Thriving Logging Village Is Now A Coastal Beauty With Fishing, Trails, And Local Art

Stretching along the shores of the St. Lawrence River, Quebec's Côte-Nord lures travelers with its whale watching, quaint small towns, and dreamy landscapes of forests, rivers, and waterfalls. One of the best ways to explore the area is by driving Highway 138, a famous coastal road trip route that's so renowned for its whale-spotting opportunities, it's earned the nickname of the Whale Route. Along the way, drivers have the chance to spot whales swimming out in the water, marvel at natural landmarks like the Saguenay Fjord, and pause in charming villages along the way. One of those communities is Rivière-Pentecôte.

Located on the banks of the St. Lawrence, Rivière-Pentecôte is a quaint village located where the river from which it takes its name meets the St. Lawrence. Once upon a time, the area was home to the Indigenous Innu people. Then, in 1875, a mission opened up. For a spell, the village was part of the thriving logging boom that consumed that part of the coast, with Rivière-Pentecôte and other nearby communities like Port-Cartier serving as timber towns. Today, though, the village (now part of the larger Port-Cartier township) has outgrown its logging roots to become a lovely coastal getaway. Many traveling Route 138 pause to take in the lovely waterfront, but there's also fishing, hiking, beaches, historic sites, a co-op grocery store that's locally renowned for its baked goods, and a cozy bed-and-breakfast that often shows off local artwork.

Rivière-Pentecôte does take a bit of effort to reach, though. From Quebec City, it's a 6.5-hour drive up to the coast. If you don't want to do such a long drive, you can fly into the small Sept-Îles Airport (YZV), which is an hour and 15 minutes northeast by car. Since the village is part of a larger township, it's also worth visiting the area to explore this string of communities, including the namesake town of Port-Cartier, which has its own art scene and outdoor adventures.