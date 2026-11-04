Forget Torch Lake, This Hidden Michigan Lake Is A Fishing And Boating Oasis Under 2 Hours From Traverse City

With more length, depth, and volume than any other inland lake in Michigan, Torch Lake is a major draw for good reason. But not everyone wants to follow the crowd — sometimes, hidden gems like Lake Saint Helen make for a great alternative. Located in Roscommon County, this uncrowded lake has a water surface of 2,400 acres with lots of opportunities for aquatic recreation. Days spent here involve casting a line, taking a boat out, and wading in the water. With an 18-mile-long shoreline and a variety of fish species to catch, this underrated destination is an oasis for anglers and boaters, spared from the congestion of popular tourist hubs. The activities are plentiful, and the vistas are memorable as well — as one visitor described: "It's picturesque and numbingly beautiful. I cried when we had to leave. The beauty is astounding."

The glacial Lake Saint Helen has a peculiar shape. Instead of being a single basin, it's made up of three pools of water known as First, Second, and Third Lakes. While most glacial lakes are typically deep, the waters here remain shallower than 10 feet for the most part — the Third Lake maxes out at 25 feet deep. As an all-sports body of water, the lake supports a wide range of vessels. From jet and waterskiing to pontoon cruising and paddling, it's easy to make waves.

Similarly, Lake Saint Helen is an oasis for fishing with 14 recorded species. The combination of sand beds and underwater plants gives game fish excellent habitat. There's a lot of bass fishing here, so bring your gear with you. Lake Saint Helen is conveniently located under two hours from Traverse City. Coming from Grand Rapids, the journey takes two and a half hours, while Lansing is slightly closer at two hours and 15 minutes away.