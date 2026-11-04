Forget Torch Lake, This Hidden Michigan Lake Is A Fishing And Boating Oasis Under 2 Hours From Traverse City
With more length, depth, and volume than any other inland lake in Michigan, Torch Lake is a major draw for good reason. But not everyone wants to follow the crowd — sometimes, hidden gems like Lake Saint Helen make for a great alternative. Located in Roscommon County, this uncrowded lake has a water surface of 2,400 acres with lots of opportunities for aquatic recreation. Days spent here involve casting a line, taking a boat out, and wading in the water. With an 18-mile-long shoreline and a variety of fish species to catch, this underrated destination is an oasis for anglers and boaters, spared from the congestion of popular tourist hubs. The activities are plentiful, and the vistas are memorable as well — as one visitor described: "It's picturesque and numbingly beautiful. I cried when we had to leave. The beauty is astounding."
The glacial Lake Saint Helen has a peculiar shape. Instead of being a single basin, it's made up of three pools of water known as First, Second, and Third Lakes. While most glacial lakes are typically deep, the waters here remain shallower than 10 feet for the most part — the Third Lake maxes out at 25 feet deep. As an all-sports body of water, the lake supports a wide range of vessels. From jet and waterskiing to pontoon cruising and paddling, it's easy to make waves.
Similarly, Lake Saint Helen is an oasis for fishing with 14 recorded species. The combination of sand beds and underwater plants gives game fish excellent habitat. There's a lot of bass fishing here, so bring your gear with you. Lake Saint Helen is conveniently located under two hours from Traverse City. Coming from Grand Rapids, the journey takes two and a half hours, while Lansing is slightly closer at two hours and 15 minutes away.
Enjoy boating on Lake Saint Helen
Boating enthusiasts can take advantage of the shallow waters and the fact that all sports and motors are allowed at Lake Saint Helen. This body of water is generally considered less congested than other regional lakes, though holidays and peak summer days see more activity. Aim to visit on weekdays or early mornings for wide-open and quiet waters. Roughly 13 miles of the shore are lined by unspoiled verdant greenery, so expect scenic views on your boating trip. There are three boat ramps: two on First Lake and one on Third Lake. You'll notice that most vessels are pontoon boats due to the lake's shallow profile — but it's still a full all-sports lake, so you can absolutely go tubing, jet skiing, and waterskiing. Just make sure to steer clear of shallows and weeds if you're operating a large or deep boat.
One of the boat launch facilities is located at the St. Helen Marina, which features seasonal slip rentals and winter storage along with pontoon restoration and rentals. This is also the only place on the lake with a recreational fuel station. Rather than trailering your boat, rent a pontoon from the marina, with furnished and unfurnished options. Paddling is popular on Lake Saint Helen, too, allowing you to discover the difference between taking a kayak on an adventure in freshwater and the open ocean. Remember to stay alert, as there are lots of different water sports happening here.
The other launch on First Lake is near Saint Helen Cove Park — this is a public-use three-lane paved ramp with 79 trailer parking spots and 34 vehicle-only spots. This spot is also equipped with two boat piers. Other on-site amenities include two vault toilets. As for the third ramp on Third Lake, it's situated on the premises of Artesia Beach Campground and Marina.
There are abundant fishing opportunities at Lake Saint Helen
With TikTok popularizing fishing, Gen Z is officially obsessed with the old-school activity, and luckily, there's a lot of fish to catch in Lake Saint Helen. You'll be reeling in a number of bass species, such as rock, yellow, largemouth, and smallmouth. Largemouth bass, in particular, favor the shelter of underwater flora and submerged debris when hunting. To yield successful catches, keep a lighter spinning setup for small bass and save the medium-heavy casting rod for the lunkers — tie on spinnerbaits, soft plastic worms, crankbaits, or jigs.
There's no shortage of northern pike in the lake either, usually lurking in grassy areas or swimming down toward cooler waters. Targeting northern pike requires a medium to medium-heavy casting rod and reel. Among effective baits are inline spinners and live minnows — these are best paired with a steel or heavy fluorocarbon leader so they don't snap your line. You can also fish for pumpkinseed and bluegill sunfish here. Stick with small jigs, live worms, or crickets hooked on a spinning rod and a reel with a medium-light to medium power. As for black crappie, go with a light rod, live minnows, or small jigs. Other species in the lake include walleye (both native and stocked), brown trout, white sucker common carp, yellow perch, and brown bullhead.
If wintertime is the only season you can plan a getaway to Lake Saint Helen, you'll be happy to know that ice fishing is allowed here. Anglers set their sights on northern pike, though the season also brings excellent action for bluegill and panfish. When you've had your fair share of catches here, it's worth exploring other destinations that offer first-rate angling. For example, Spider Lake is home to scenic islands and top-rated fishing spots and is just 30 minutes from Traverse City.