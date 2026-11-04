Forget Boston — Retire To This Coastal Gem On The Rhode Island Border With Scenic State Parks And Vibrant Cities

Located along Massachusetts' windswept coast, Bristol County is home to some great state parks that are full of outdoor adventures. Retirees who want a maritime experience can head to Demarest Lloyd State Park. Located on the waters of Buzzards Bay, this sandy and rocky beach is surrounded by grass hills and forests.

Swimming here is particularly good, since the waters are balmy in the summertime due to the warm surface water. Besides swimming, retirees and folks who visit Demarest Lloyd State Park can hike, canoe, kayak, or fish. If you visit this park, or any of Bristol County's seaside state parks during the winter, look for gray seals, which are common types of New England wildlife. Speaking of wildlife, this area is also great for birding. Egrets, herons, ospreys, terns, and hawks have been seen here.

A second state park adventure in Bristol County is the Freetown-Fall River State Forest. With 5,000 acres, 25 miles of trails, and free parking, this state park is an outdoorsperson's dream. The Freetown Fall River State Forest Loop received a 4.5-star rating on AllTrails at the time of publication. This 1.3-mile trek takes hikers over a forest boardwalk, through dense pines, and beside the park's bronze statue of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) worker. Another highly rated trail at this State Forest, with 4.4 stars, is The Ledge Loop. This trail is slightly longer at 3.3 miles, but it gives views of a quarry.

Finally, retirees can head to West Island State Reservation, a 300-acre island park near Fairhaven. Also located on Buzzards Bay, this area spans beaches, wetlands, and forests alike. The main trail here is the West Island Trail, a 1.7-mile loop that takes visitors around almost the entirety of the park. It offers great ocean views, and its expansive wetlands are full of cordgrass. Visitors can expect to find solitude here; AllTrails reviewers report that the park is not crowded.