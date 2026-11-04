Forget Boston — Retire To This Coastal Gem On The Rhode Island Border With Scenic State Parks And Vibrant Cities
Bustling, busy, and expensive: These three words can succinctly describe the experience of many who live in Boston. America's "Cradle of Liberty" may be full of historic charm, great museums, world-class art, and great healthcare, but it's also become priced-out for many with a cost of living that's 49% higher than the national average, according to Payscale. So what's a retiree who wants to live in a coastal Massachusetts county to do? Why, move to Bristol County, Massachusetts, of course! Cities here, like New Bedford, have a lower cost of living than Boston, according to Salary.com, and are perfectly positioned near Rhode Island for great day trips to places like The Breakers. In Bristol County, you've got the best of city life with the perks of being near some great natural beauty, including dense forests and expansive beaches.
With four major cities and a variety of small towns, retirees have plenty of places to choose from here. The county itself has a population of only around 500,000 people according to 2024 data reported by Census Reporter, making it less populated than the Boston metro area, which boasts around five million. Of Bristol County's residents, 18% are over 65, per Niche, meaning that retirees have a higher chance of meeting friends in their age demographic. Retirees who choose to make Bristol County their golden years' paradise should keep weather in mind; even though the summers can be very warm, this area gets classic New England winters with cold temps, gray skies, and snow.
Scenic state parks abound in Bristol County
Located along Massachusetts' windswept coast, Bristol County is home to some great state parks that are full of outdoor adventures. Retirees who want a maritime experience can head to Demarest Lloyd State Park. Located on the waters of Buzzards Bay, this sandy and rocky beach is surrounded by grass hills and forests.
Swimming here is particularly good, since the waters are balmy in the summertime due to the warm surface water. Besides swimming, retirees and folks who visit Demarest Lloyd State Park can hike, canoe, kayak, or fish. If you visit this park, or any of Bristol County's seaside state parks during the winter, look for gray seals, which are common types of New England wildlife. Speaking of wildlife, this area is also great for birding. Egrets, herons, ospreys, terns, and hawks have been seen here.
A second state park adventure in Bristol County is the Freetown-Fall River State Forest. With 5,000 acres, 25 miles of trails, and free parking, this state park is an outdoorsperson's dream. The Freetown Fall River State Forest Loop received a 4.5-star rating on AllTrails at the time of publication. This 1.3-mile trek takes hikers over a forest boardwalk, through dense pines, and beside the park's bronze statue of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) worker. Another highly rated trail at this State Forest, with 4.4 stars, is The Ledge Loop. This trail is slightly longer at 3.3 miles, but it gives views of a quarry.
Finally, retirees can head to West Island State Reservation, a 300-acre island park near Fairhaven. Also located on Buzzards Bay, this area spans beaches, wetlands, and forests alike. The main trail here is the West Island Trail, a 1.7-mile loop that takes visitors around almost the entirety of the park. It offers great ocean views, and its expansive wetlands are full of cordgrass. Visitors can expect to find solitude here; AllTrails reviewers report that the park is not crowded.
Maritime cities in Bristol County have peak 'Moby-Dick' vibes
Bristol County, Massachusetts, is home to some truly vibrant cities. Situated right on the border of Rhode Island, Fall River offers retirees a unique blend of industrial 19th-century vibes and Portuguese European immigrant culture. It's full of adorable bakeries, cafés, and Portuguese restaurants. There's history here, too; this city was where the Lizzie Borden murder mystery took place. Visitors can learn more about this event at The historic Lizzie Borden House, a haunted B&B that's perfect for a Halloween getaway. Anyone looking to retire here will be happy to know that this city is rated as "very walkable," according to Walk Score. Strolling at Fall River Waterfront Cultural District is a great way to see excellent views of the Taunton River, local architecture, and marina.
"Moby-Dick" fans rejoice! Bristol County is home to the underrated New Bedford, the artistic and costal city where Ishmael and Queequeg met. Once known as the "City that Lit the World," retirees and visitors will immediately notice that the town retains a close connection to its maritime heritage. When walking the streets near the harbor, you'll see authentic, 19th-century weatherboard architecture. This part of the city is designated as the New Bedford Whaling National Historical Park. It's easy to imagine yourself transported into the pages of the great American novel, especially when walking past Seamen's Bethel, an 1832 chapel where whalemen would say their prayers before shipping off, and the Mariners' Home. Retirees in New Bedford should also absolutely spend time at the New Bedford Whaling Museum. Taking fun photos in front of the white whale and giant squid statues near the entrance are a must, and any grandkids retirees might have should crawl through the whale heart replica inside.