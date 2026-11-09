The 'Gateway To Cornwall' Is A Medieval Market Town With Shops, Scenic Castle Ruins, And Breathtaking Valley Views

You'll probably see Launceston's most famous landmark long before you arrive. The castle spire soars above the town on a grassy bluff, keeping watch over the rolling farm fields, wiggling riverways, and woods that cover this rustic inland corner in England's South West. Below the castle, there's a charming chocolate box of a center ringed by ancient walls, gilded with handsome houses, and forever buzzing with the sound of commerce — there's a regular market, plus oodles of independent shops.

Launceston has long been hailed as the "Gateway to Cornwall." It's not hard to see why. The ancient market town made its name, in part, as a trading center as it sits right atop the main roads leading in and out of the county. It was the capital of the whole region for long spells in the Middle Ages. What's more, the border between Cornwall and Devon is but a whisker to the east, cutting a line straight across the countryside, from the English Channel in the south to the Celtic Sea in the north.

If you've got a hankering for a taste of old Cornwall, a glimpse of the great castle, and a trip through this bucolic part of the country, then you're in luck, for there are multiple ways to get to Launceston. You could jet straight into the Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY), a short-haul regional hub that's under an hour's drive to the southwest. You could come down from the larger Bristol Airport (BRS), about a two-hour drive northeast. Alternatively, you could drive over from London Heathrow (LHR) – Europe's busiest airport – which takes under four hours.