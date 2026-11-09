Between Richmond And Norfolk Is A Virginia Archaeological Site With A Fascinating Museum And River Views

While colonial landmarks can be found up and down the East Coast, few states lay claim to as many well-preserved colonial sites as Virginia. For most, Williamsburg is likely the first to spring to mind; its restored buildings, horse-drawn carriages, and costumed historical interpreters have made it one of the most famous living museums in the nation, if not the world. But less than 10 miles southwest lies another of Virginia's colonial capitals that, unlike the cobblestone streets of Williamsburg, is buried mostly beneath the soil.

Historic Jamestowne preserves the original site of the Jamestown settlement, first established in 1607. From above, it may not look like much — memorial statues, a granite obelisk, and a church tower are among the most notable structures in the park — but that unassuming appearance belies the fascinating history below the surface. Ruins and active archaeological sites are scattered across Historic Jamestown, perhaps most notably including James Fort. The colonists built this triangular wooden fortification shortly after they arrived, and it was long believed to have been lost to erosion. However, archaeologists rediscovered the structure's footprint in 1994 and have recovered more than 3 million artifacts since, thousands of which are on display in the Archaearium archaeological museum.

Today, visitors can explore reconstructed sections of the original settlement and retrace the steps of the colonists who once lived there. The historical park is located along the James River, roughly 57 miles southeast of Richmond and about 50 miles northwest of Norfolk, making it an easy day trip from either city and a place that many Virginians will recall from childhood school field trips. Accessing the park is relatively easy thanks to its location off of Interstate 64 via Route 199. Historic Jamestowne is generally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and admission costs vary due to the site's split ownership between the National Park Service and Preservation Virginia. Note that Historic Jamestown is not the same as Jamestown Settlement, a nearby living museum, though many guests choose to visit both.