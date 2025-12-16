America's First 10 Cities Ever Founded Are Still Worth Visiting Today

America's story didn't begin with independence. It was thrust into being as a chaotic hodgepodge of far-flung outposts, fortified missions, colonial harbors, and experiments in survival that somehow fused into the thriving places over 300 million people now call home. While many travelers chase the newest hotspots, the country's earliest cities can still offer some of the richest layers of culture, architecture, and storytelling you can find anywhere in the country. That said, many of these destinations aren't just historically significant; they're modern, dynamic cities worthy of an entire trip.

From the coquina walls of a 16th-century Spanish fort in Florida to a Dutch and Native American-rooted megacity, these places reveal how diverse early America truly was. Dutch traders, English colonists, Spanish explorers, Indigenous nations, and later waves of immigrants all shaped these places in ways still visible on every street and shoreline. These are places where centuries-old traditions blend with the energy of modern life.

Whether you're drawn to colonial relics, Indigenous heritage, or simply the thrill of standing in the oldest spots on the map, these 11 cities show that America's first chapters are still being written — and are well worth the visit.