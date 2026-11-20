When you think of a trip to South Florida, white sand beaches and crowded amusement parks may be the first things that come to mind, but there's a quieter side of the Sunshine State waiting for you inside Florida's national and state parks. One place in particular offers visitors crystal clear waters and a glimpse at some rare wildlife, without jostling throngs of tourists. The secluded Jones Lagoon presents itself with plenty of waterways to explore among the mangroves in what feels like uncharted territory. Here in the lagoon's pristine waters you can spot baby sharks, jellyfish, and rays beneath the surface, and waterfowl above.

Just under an hour from downtown Miami, Jones Lagoon is a peaceful escape located inside Biscayne National Park, Florida's most overlooked national park that's almost entirely water. Biscayne is one of three national parks located in Florida, and it's a fascinating destination because 95% of the park's 172,000 acres is water, and nearly all visitors enter by boat. In some areas, such as Jones Lagoon, the only way to get there is by boat, which helps to keep the crowds at bay. The park itself doesn't have boat launches or rentals, so visitors make use of nearby marinas. If you take a powerboat to the lagoon, you'll have to use a mooring buoy for your motorized craft and hop on a kayak or SUP to enter its shallow waters. While you can venture into Jones Lagoon on your own, a guided tour is highly recommended, with the Biscayne National Park Institute offering daily outings.