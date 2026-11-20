Florida's Secluded Lagoon Inside A National Park Has Crystal-Clear Waters, Rare Wildlife, And Fewer Crowds
When you think of a trip to South Florida, white sand beaches and crowded amusement parks may be the first things that come to mind, but there's a quieter side of the Sunshine State waiting for you inside Florida's national and state parks. One place in particular offers visitors crystal clear waters and a glimpse at some rare wildlife, without jostling throngs of tourists. The secluded Jones Lagoon presents itself with plenty of waterways to explore among the mangroves in what feels like uncharted territory. Here in the lagoon's pristine waters you can spot baby sharks, jellyfish, and rays beneath the surface, and waterfowl above.
Just under an hour from downtown Miami, Jones Lagoon is a peaceful escape located inside Biscayne National Park, Florida's most overlooked national park that's almost entirely water. Biscayne is one of three national parks located in Florida, and it's a fascinating destination because 95% of the park's 172,000 acres is water, and nearly all visitors enter by boat. In some areas, such as Jones Lagoon, the only way to get there is by boat, which helps to keep the crowds at bay. The park itself doesn't have boat launches or rentals, so visitors make use of nearby marinas. If you take a powerboat to the lagoon, you'll have to use a mooring buoy for your motorized craft and hop on a kayak or SUP to enter its shallow waters. While you can venture into Jones Lagoon on your own, a guided tour is highly recommended, with the Biscayne National Park Institute offering daily outings.
What it's like exploring Jones Lagoon
What might surprise you about Jones Lagoon is that the calm water is much shallower than the waterways found in the rest of Biscayne National Park. Water in the lagoon can be just 24 inches deep in some areas, and the shallow depth makes marine life much easier to spot. It also makes the use of motorized boats strictly prohibited, and the lack of noise resulting from this restriction adds to the quiet beauty of this peaceful mangrove-lined lagoon.
Paddling through Jones Lagoon gives you a front-row seat to rare marine life and birds. In addition to rays, turtles, and baby nurse sharks, you can also find starfish, upside-down jellyfish, and the rare Roseate Spoonbill. A beautiful bird with bright pink and white plumage and a wingspan of up to 53 inches, the striking Roseate Spoonbill is the only of six spoonbill species in the world that's native to the Western Hemisphere and found in the Americas. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Roseate Spoonbill is listed as a threatened species in the state.
Like the Everglades, one of Florida's other unique national parks, Biscayne and Jones Lagoon are delicate, protected ecosystem that warrant extra caution when you visit. Strict boating speed limits, keeping an eye on tidal changes to monitor water depths, and steering clear of bird rookeries are just a few extra precautions you'll need to take in Biscayne National Park. Specifically in Jones Lagoon, scuba diving and snorkeling aren't permitted, but the Biscayne National Park Institute offers these water activities in other areas of the park where you can spot colorful fish among coral reefs. You can also head to Florida's Dry Tortugas National Park to snorkel through coral reefs full of colorful fish.