5 Things Hotel Employees Notice About Boomers Before They Even Check In

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Travelers come in all shapes and sizes, but the generation they belong to says a lot about how they travel. And from their post behind the front desk, no one reads those clues better than hotel employees. When the guest is a boomer — anyone born between 1946 and 1964 — the pattern in their expectations and habits usually isn't hard to decode.

Some of those habits, like oversharing on social media or doling out unsolicited advice, have earned eye rolls from younger generations. Hotels, however, pay close attention to this generation for good reason: Boomers are some of travel's most dedicated customers. AARP's "2026 Travel Trends" report found that 86% of adults 50 and older rank travel among their top three spending priorities.

Hotels are a boomer's go-to, with most older travelers planning to book hotels over other types of accommodations for their upcoming trips, per a 2026 Alchemer survey. With that much boomer clientele coming through the doors, hotel employees have their quirks and habits down pat, often before guests even check in. Whether it's a reservation booked months in advance or a penchant for chatting up the front desk over the phone, here are five telltale boomer moves hotel staff spot even before they check in.