5 Things Hotel Employees Notice About Boomers Before They Even Check In
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Travelers come in all shapes and sizes, but the generation they belong to says a lot about how they travel. And from their post behind the front desk, no one reads those clues better than hotel employees. When the guest is a boomer — anyone born between 1946 and 1964 — the pattern in their expectations and habits usually isn't hard to decode.
Some of those habits, like oversharing on social media or doling out unsolicited advice, have earned eye rolls from younger generations. Hotels, however, pay close attention to this generation for good reason: Boomers are some of travel's most dedicated customers. AARP's "2026 Travel Trends" report found that 86% of adults 50 and older rank travel among their top three spending priorities.
Hotels are a boomer's go-to, with most older travelers planning to book hotels over other types of accommodations for their upcoming trips, per a 2026 Alchemer survey. With that much boomer clientele coming through the doors, hotel employees have their quirks and habits down pat, often before guests even check in. Whether it's a reservation booked months in advance or a penchant for chatting up the front desk over the phone, here are five telltale boomer moves hotel staff spot even before they check in.
They book way in advance
Ever found yourself wondering where the good rooms went while booking an upcoming trip? Chances are, the boomers got to them first — and months ago, no less. Never has "the early bird catches the worm" rung truer than for a boomer planning a vacation. While many 50-somethings were still mulling over their plans, 45% of travelers 60 and older had already booked their international trip for the following year, AARP found. For hotel staff, a booking with a long lead time can mean an older guest who likes to plan ahead.
Curiously, last-minute bookings aren't always a loss. Kayak found that travelers who book within a week of their stay can save up to 26% on domestic hotels and 27% on international ones. But with more spending power than younger travelers, boomers can often afford to trade a last-minute discount for peace of mind. That makes Booking.com's recommended two-to-three-month hotel booking window a more comfortable fit: Boomers get early dibs on room types and the safety net of a cancellation window. Plus, booking early is one of travel agents' tips for a stress-free vacation.
That's not to say boomers are spendthrifts. Who can resist a good bargain? Certainly not these savvy seniors, whose go-to move is heading straight to the source: the hotel's own website. Hotel staff know that a direct booking can mean perks like late checkouts, complimentary upgrades, and loyalty points toward their next stay. And if there's something to be said about boomers, it's that they're a loyal bunch: Among older travelers with a hotel loyalty membership, 71% always or mostly book with that brand, per AARP. So when a booking with a familiar loyalty card number pops up on their system months ahead, the front desk knows they've likely got a boomer on the books.
They aren't shy about calling
While smartphones have made keeping in touch easier than ever, younger generations have developed an aversion to actual phone calls. Not boomers. Asked how they'd prefer to get in touch with friends and family, 62% of boomers said they would pick up the phone, according to a YouGov survey.
Yet boomers aren't technophobes, either — many of them go online to book their trips. But when a question comes up, they'd rather have a real person on the other end of the line. Some questions are especially worth a call, like the perks for older guests that are rarely advertised on hotel websites unless asked — think a room on a lower floor or near the elevator, a senior rate, or valet service. Guests who need an ADA-compliant room, with features like wider doorways or bathroom grab bars, would also do well to call and confirm, even if they requested one online.
That can be a double-edged sword for hotel staff. Phone calls can slow down a busy front desk, but they also give hotel employees a heads-up on a guest's requests beforehand. As Doug Kennedy, president of the Kennedy Training Network for hospitality professionals, writes in a CoStar column, even a quick phone call about parking, fees, amenities, or room views can turn into a direct booking. So, by the time a boomer guest walks in, hotel staff have already put a face to that voice.
They're arriving by car — and they make sure the front desk knows it
The road trip is a nostalgic travel trend that's taking over vacations, and boomers aren't immune to the pull of the open road — they did grow up in the heyday of American driving culture, after all. And they're still at it: 63% of boomers said they were likely to travel by car for their next summer trip, according to a 2025 Enterprise Mobility survey. With hotel stops built into their journey, staff can often sniff out a boomer from the additional requests that come with the booking.
Gone are the more lackadaisical road trips of the '70s and '80s, when families would simply pull into a motel without a reservation. These days, boomers behind the wheel give their hotels a heads-up, and their bookings don't leave much to mystery: requests for early or late check-in after a long drive, or a note inquiring about parking spots, nearby gas stations, or valet service.
And because being mobile lets boomers explore at their own pace, requests for scenic drives or day trips can also come up. Clued in on the incoming road-tripping boomer, hotel employees have enough time to reserve a parking spot or whip up a list of local haunts before the guest pulls into the hotel driveway.
They book during off-peak season and stay longer
Knowing the best destinations for off-season travel is one thing, but having the freedom to visit them is another. While work commitments or school holidays tie younger generations to specific travel dates, retired or semi-retired boomers have the run of the off-season, and they're eager to take advantage of it. Booking.com's 2026 travel and sustainability report shows that 63% of boomers plan to travel during the off-peak season, compared to just 36% of Gen Z. So what's the tell for hotel staff? An off-season reservation with a long stay usually spells a boomer escaping the chaos and crowds of peak travel periods.
The perks of off-season travel are plenty: Prices tend to be lower, popular tourist spots are calmer, and shoulder-season weather is often milder. Without the constraints of jobs, deadlines, or childcare, older travelers can easily stretch their stays well beyond a weekend getaway, with the average boomer vacation lasting about seven days, according to a Worldmetrics report (via Blueprint RF). Hotel employees can go the extra mile for these longer-staying guests, for whom a friendly chat and a little small talk still go a long way. After all, this is a demographic that isn't shy about splurging on travel, and a warm welcome can turn a first-time boomer guest into a loyal yearly regular.
They book for a multigenerational entourage
A group booking with a crib in one room, a bottle of champagne in another, and an accessible suite to top it off? Hotel staff can bet there's a boomer in the group. For many boomers, family vacations are increasingly seen as the new inheritance. With an estimated $85 trillion in U.S. wealth between them, boomers view footing the bill for family who couldn't otherwise afford the trip as an investment in both their legacy and their longevity, a 2026 report from the Global Coalition on Aging and Transamerica Institute finds.
Planning one of the best family vacations in the U.S. for all ages and budgets is no small feat. With bookings like these, in come the requests from every generation. Kids' clubs or babysitting services may top the wish list of parents with young children, while spotty Wi-Fi is a deal-breaker for the group's Gen Zers. Boomers, meanwhile, would probably be happy with a spa treatment, a historical tour, or a family dinner at the hotel restaurant.
There are other telltale signs of these trips, too. Most are annual affairs, with an average headcount numbering nearly five people, according to AARP. So when the same requests roll in each year, hotel staff immediately have an idea of the group they'll be catering to — and even a pretty good guess whose credit card is on file.