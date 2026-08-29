11 Tips From Travel Agents For Planning A Stress-Free Vacation

With the information overload on social media and various other platforms, decision fatigue can set in fast when it comes to choosing a travel destination. While wading through a seemingly endless sea of options, it serves to remember that travel memories aren't made so much of what's packed into an itinerary, as much as the experiences that stay with you the longest. One way to approach this, advise travel agents, is to focus on things that bring real joy during traveling, as opposed to checking off boxes on one's must-do list. Independent travel agent Jennifer Neff says, "When I'm helping someone plan a vacation, one of the first conversations we have is about what they want to remember when they come home." Having too many choices can quickly become counter-productive, she notes. Vacation seekers should narrow them down to places that genuinely align with what one wants from the trip.

Recognizing the reasons behind wanting to travel is vital according to certified travel coach Tracy Smyth. One could be inspired by a friend's travel experience, or a place they saw in a movie that they now feel drawn to, or something one read in a book or saw on social media. But while the sources of inspiration can be manifold, being clear about the reason helps narrow the field. Smyth advises, "Try to connect your reason for travel with feelings." One must also keep the focus on what suits us best as travelers, and not an influencer's glossy guide. Smyth further underlines that there's often an instinct that veers towards making the perfect choice. But remembering that, while it can be a major decision, it's not the very last one, can take the edge off.