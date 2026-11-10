Vermont's Day-Use State Park Offers Fishing, Boating, And Swimming On Lake Champlain
There are at least a dozen ways to experience Lake Champlain, whether from Vermont, New York, or Quebec. Vermont's Grand Isle County alone is home to a number of places with direct access to the water, including Knight Point State Park. Not to be confused with the nearby Knight Island State Park, which is only accessible by boat, Knight Point is a mainland-connected day-use park on North Hero Island. Covering only 54 acres, this is a great place for a quick nature fix. With basic amenities on hand, you can enjoy lake activities like fishing, boating, and swimming. As one visitor said of the beach, "The water is no more than waist-deep for ages."
Although the park was established in 1978, Knight Point traces its roots all the way back to 1785. As you explore the grounds, you'll encounter an old staff residence that includes a reconstruction of the 1790 Knight Tavern, along with an 1845 brick addition featuring a two-story porch. When you're not learning about its history, Lake Champlain is likely to draw your attention. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the water. Pack your swimsuit to lounge on the sandy beach and go for a refreshing dip. Better yet, check out the boat rentals (or bring your own) to cruise along the surface. While you're at it, don't forget your fishing rod, as a variety of fish inhabit the lake.
The park's amenities make for a comfortable day out. You can have a picnic in the grassy area, rent the pavilion for large gatherings, and meander along the trails. Knight Point State Park is easily reachable from North Hero — it's less than 10 minutes away — while the drive from Burlington takes 35 minutes.
Embrace waterfront fun at Knight Point State Park
When you have Lake Champlain as your playground, water recreation is pretty much a given. Knight Point State Park visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities, including boating. Although the park lacks a boat ramp, you're free to set afloat if you can hand-launch your watercraft. That's why boating here is best suited for car-top vessels like kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. If you don't have your own equipment, the state park has on-site kayak rentals.
While you're out on the water, try your luck at angling. Lake Champlain has several varieties of bass and trout. Your chances of reeling in largemouth bass are higher in late spring, early summer, and early fall. Smallmouth bass, on the other hand, are best caught between April and May, as well as October and November. The water is teeming with salmon and lake trout, too. Brown bullhead and tiger muskies are among the common species. Those targeting northern pike may have luck in September and early October — May can be prime time, too.
If you'd rather soak up some sun, create the ultimate packing list for a successful beach day and hit the shore for sunbathing and swimming. This stretch of sand might be on the smaller side, but the shallow water is well suited to wading. "You can walk about 40 yards out into the lake to be chest-deep for an average adult," noted one visitor. The shore also offers a great vantage point for watching sailboats and cruisers navigating the water. Unfortunately, the beach is not pet-friendly. For more water recreation, drive an hour to Kingsland Bay State Park, which has a swim beach and easy trails.
More outdoor activities around Knight Point State Park
Beyond Lake Champlain, Knight Point offers several outdoor activities that don't require getting wet. Follow the paths next to the beach, and you'll come across a forest, meadow, and rocky waterfront. You can take a 1-mile loop hike starting at the parking lot. The easy path takes you toward a stretch of shoreline designated as a State Natural Area. This part of the Lake Champlain shoreline remains undisturbed. As you stroll along the trail, you'll notice a diverse array of rare flora. You can also stray away from the loop and explore other smaller paths within the woods. Oaks, maples, hickories, and cedars thrive here. One hiker wrote that the trees are "massive, towering, and absolutely majestic," and that "standing beneath them makes you feel so small in the best possible way."
Pack some snacks for a picnic at the state park. There's plenty of open lawn space near the beach, with basic amenities nearby. You'll find water spigots, accessible restrooms, and a playground. For a large gathering, rent the picnic pavilion, which has space for up to 100 guests. It also comes with picnic tables and grills.
Make sure to bring your paddles (or grab a set from the contact station), as Knight Point State Park features not one, not two, but four pickleball courts. With room for 16 people to play simultaneously, no one will have to wait for their turn. To get to the courts, simply take the path from the back of the parking lot. For your next Lake Champlain getaway, head to the car-free Burton Island State Park, just a short drive and a ferry ride away.