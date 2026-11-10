Vermont's Day-Use State Park Offers Fishing, Boating, And Swimming On Lake Champlain

There are at least a dozen ways to experience Lake Champlain, whether from Vermont, New York, or Quebec. Vermont's Grand Isle County alone is home to a number of places with direct access to the water, including Knight Point State Park. Not to be confused with the nearby Knight Island State Park, which is only accessible by boat, Knight Point is a mainland-connected day-use park on North Hero Island. Covering only 54 acres, this is a great place for a quick nature fix. With basic amenities on hand, you can enjoy lake activities like fishing, boating, and swimming. As one visitor said of the beach, "The water is no more than waist-deep for ages."

Although the park was established in 1978, Knight Point traces its roots all the way back to 1785. As you explore the grounds, you'll encounter an old staff residence that includes a reconstruction of the 1790 Knight Tavern, along with an 1845 brick addition featuring a two-story porch. When you're not learning about its history, Lake Champlain is likely to draw your attention. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the water. Pack your swimsuit to lounge on the sandy beach and go for a refreshing dip. Better yet, check out the boat rentals (or bring your own) to cruise along the surface. While you're at it, don't forget your fishing rod, as a variety of fish inhabit the lake.

The park's amenities make for a comfortable day out. You can have a picnic in the grassy area, rent the pavilion for large gatherings, and meander along the trails. Knight Point State Park is easily reachable from North Hero — it's less than 10 minutes away — while the drive from Burlington takes 35 minutes.