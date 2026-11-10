5 Japanese Onsen Rules To Learn Before Your First Soak

Japan's elaborate temples, springtime cherry blossom festivals, and world-class cuisine make it a fantastic destination for both newbie and experienced travelers. But those seeking true relaxation can't miss a visit to one of the island nation's more than 3,000 registered onsen resorts, Japanese hot springs rich in therapeutic mineral waters. However, the nuances of onsen etiquette can make even the most experienced travelers a little anxious before their first soak.

To avoid any embarrassing missteps, we relied on guidance from Japan's official government sources, including the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) and the Japan Tourism Agency, as well as studies by regional tourism boards. We also turned to first-hand accounts on Reddit and from experienced travelers to see where tourists are going wrong. The author also used her experiences visiting onsens in Japan to help first-time onsen-goers make the most of their visits.

Before easing in, it's important to note that onsens aren't just hot tubs. They are filled with geothermal water from the ground — if not, these bathhouses are simply "sentos." In addition, onsens must meet certain requirements listed under the Hot Spring Act of 1948, including a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) or over when it emerges from the ground and the presence of specific dissolved minerals, such as lithium, bromine, and barium. Thanks to its location along the Ring of Fire, Japan is a hot spot of geothermal energy, with evidence of onsen use dating back to the Nara Period (A.D. 710 to 784). Nowadays, onsen culture is an integral part of Japanese life, and an experience many travelers are eager to try.