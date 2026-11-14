Forget Lake Havasu, Arizona's High-Elevation Lake Is An Unsung Fishing And Boating Haven Inside A National Forest
Arizona may be better known for its desert landscapes than its lakes, but the state has more than a few worthwhile places to get out on the water. Lake Havasu might come to mind — it's a popular spot for a reason, with its array of canyon walls and coves for boaters to gather in. But head farther south in Arizona, and you'll find a setting that's more mountainous and with fewer crowds at Parker Canyon Lake. The lake sits roughly a mile above sea level, set into the Canelo Hills within Coronado National Forest, close to Arizona's southern border. Visitors can fish for trout and other species or take a boat out for a cruise with views of the surrounding mountain scenery.
While a day at Lake Havasu might mean sharing the water with lots of other boaters and vacationers, Parker Canyon Lake offers a more low-key lake trip. Review counts provide a sense of that difference in numbers: Lake Havasu has around 800 reviews on Tripadvisor, as of this writing, compared with just over 60 for Parker Canyon. Previous visitors have repeatedly mentioned its peaceful, uncrowded atmosphere in reviews.
Sitting at approximately 5,400 feet, Parker Canyon has a cooler, greener mountain setting than the low-desert surroundings of Lake Havasu, with oak-covered hills, grassland framing the water, and mountain views completing the scenery. It's part of Arizona's Sky Islands region, known for its wild beauty and serenity. Visitors can explore some of the Coronado National Forest on the 5-mile Lakeshore Trail #128, which traces the edge of the lake and winds through oak woodlands. Of course, you don't have to stay on shore to enjoy the lake, since there's plenty to do on the water itself.
Get out on the water at Parker Canyon Lake
There's something at Parker Canyon Lake to please fishers and boaters alike. The creation of the lake in the 1960s by damming made recreational fishing a focus, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Parker Canyon's draw for anglers lies in its supply of resident bass and stocked rainbow trout, with occasional channel catfish, too. The lake has a dedicated fishing pier, a boat launch, and accessible shoreline areas, with some particularly promising spots for catfish along a gravel path, per a Parker Canyon Lake recreation guide. If you need to pick up supplies, bait, or a fishing license (required in Arizona for anyone 10 years or older), the lakeside marina's small store has the works.
The paved boat launch makes it easy for boaters to get out on the lake, while the marina offers rentals for visitors who don't bring their own watercraft. Boats available to rent include kayaks, fishing boats, and pedal boats. If you come with a motorboat, keep in mind that engines are limited to 10 horsepower to help preserve the lake's quieter atmosphere. The plus of that is you can cruise around the 130-acre lake without the constant buzz of larger boats, taking in the forested Canelo Hills and keeping an eye out for the herons and osprey that frequent the area.
The shoreline of Parker Canyon Lake is more rocky waterfront than sandy beach, and there's no designated swim area, though swimming is allowed. If you're looking for more beach action, you can check out some of Arizona's best beaches for fun on the water. Otherwise, Parker Canyon Lake is a doable day trip from Tucson, the culinary city in the Sonoran Desert — just under two hours away by car.