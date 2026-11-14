Forget Lake Havasu, Arizona's High-Elevation Lake Is An Unsung Fishing And Boating Haven Inside A National Forest

Arizona may be better known for its desert landscapes than its lakes, but the state has more than a few worthwhile places to get out on the water. Lake Havasu might come to mind — it's a popular spot for a reason, with its array of canyon walls and coves for boaters to gather in. But head farther south in Arizona, and you'll find a setting that's more mountainous and with fewer crowds at Parker Canyon Lake. The lake sits roughly a mile above sea level, set into the Canelo Hills within Coronado National Forest, close to Arizona's southern border. Visitors can fish for trout and other species or take a boat out for a cruise with views of the surrounding mountain scenery.

While a day at Lake Havasu might mean sharing the water with lots of other boaters and vacationers, Parker Canyon Lake offers a more low-key lake trip. Review counts provide a sense of that difference in numbers: Lake Havasu has around 800 reviews on Tripadvisor, as of this writing, compared with just over 60 for Parker Canyon. Previous visitors have repeatedly mentioned its peaceful, uncrowded atmosphere in reviews.

Sitting at approximately 5,400 feet, Parker Canyon has a cooler, greener mountain setting than the low-desert surroundings of Lake Havasu, with oak-covered hills, grassland framing the water, and mountain views completing the scenery. It's part of Arizona's Sky Islands region, known for its wild beauty and serenity. Visitors can explore some of the Coronado National Forest on the 5-mile Lakeshore Trail #128, which traces the edge of the lake and winds through oak woodlands. Of course, you don't have to stay on shore to enjoy the lake, since there's plenty to do on the water itself.