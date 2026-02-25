Arizona's 5 Best Beaches For Fun On The Water, According To Reviews

While Arizona may be at least a five-hour drive from the nearest ocean, with nearly 130 lakes and five significant rivers, it has a surprisingly wide variety of options when it comes to beaches, especially considering so much of the state is covered in desert. From raucous Spring Break party boats to peaceful wildlife sanctuaries, the Grand Canyon State offers a little something for everyone. What's more, the calm, clear waters of the popular beaches along Lake Havasu or the Colorado River are often better suited for swimming or boating than many of the beaches in neighboring California.

Whether you're a local looking to escape the heat for the weekend or you're a sun-seeking visitor planning a vacation out on the water, this guide to Arizona's most popular lakes, rivers, and reservoirs provides a good launching point. All of the beaches that appear on this list were chosen because they rank highly on Google (4.5 stars or higher out of five) and were mentioned on official state tourism guides and other reputable media publications. In no particular order, below are the five best beaches in Arizona, according to reviews.