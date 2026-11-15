Skip Big Bear Lake's Crowds And Enjoy A Hike To These Scenic, High-Elevation Lakes In Yosemite National Park

California's Big Bear Lake has been bursting at the seams for years now. "I am a local and unfortunately, the town is overcrowded," one frustrated Redditor who lives there wrote in 2022, adding that "our grocery store shelves are empty. Every restaurant has more than a two-hour wait." In 2025, USA Today ranked Big Bear Lake third in the country for water sports, so the crowd situation (an average of 7+ million annual visitors, per BigBear.com) has hardly abated.

If that sounds more like an ordeal than a relaxing vacation amid nature, you might do better to skip Big Bear entirely and instead head for a secret cluster of three picturesque lakes in one of the less-visited regions of Yosemite. The hike to Sunrise Lakes, at around 3.5 miles one way, is short enough that you can backpack to its lakeside campsites, yet far enough to get away from it all, and it makes an excellent base camp for exploring the backcountry with just a day pack to carry. "It was perfection," one Redditor who took this approach noted, adding, "we could enjoy long afternoon naps, our Kindles, and scrambling around and exploring near our camp sites without feeling rushed or exhausted."

You won't be getting any pizzas delivered here, but the 3.5-mile hike in will certainly help diminish any crowds. There's even a seasonal backcountry camp with canvas tent cabins nearby to spend the night in, as well as dispersed backcountry campsites. Just be sure to rise early so you can catch that famous sunrise.