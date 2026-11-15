Between Liverpool And Middlesbrough Is A Medieval Village Inside A National Park Full Of Endless Outdoor Fun
Tucked among the sweeping landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales, there's a picturesque village with rambling, stone buildings and cozy pubs offering blazing fires for visitors who happen by. Despite its remote nature, this village of fewer than 500 people — located about a two-hour drive from both Liverpool and Middlesbrough, or three hours by train — welcomes crowds of visitors during summer weekends due to the gorgeous sights and outdoor adventure at its doorstep. Set against the dramatic peak of Pen-y-ghent, the small community of Horton in Ribblesdale serves as a starting point for tackling some of the most epic challenges in Yorkshire Dales National Park.
The village of Horton in Ribblesdale dates back to at least the 11th century, when the village was mentioned in the Domesday Book in 1086. St. Oswald's was built during the 12th century, and while the village's history stretches back almost a millennium, the church is the only visible remnant of that medieval era. Much of its Norman architecture remains, with a few additions from the 14th century, earning it a Grade I listed status. While the other buildings in the village are newer in comparison, they are still rich in history, with many of the stone structures dating from the 1600s and 1700s.
Challenging hikes and stunning sights in Yorkshire Dales National Park
Horton in Ribblesdale is located in Yorkshire Dales National Park, a lovely destination with breathtaking vistas. A sprawling tract of land covering 841 square miles of landscape, the park is known for its rolling valleys, expansive moors, and stark hills. In fact, Horton in Ribblesdale is the starting point for a hike that summits three of these steep hills, or fells. The Yorkshire Three Peaks Walk, one of the most popular hikes in the Yorkshire Dales, is a challenging, 24-mile path that requires crossing the summits of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough in one day. Travelers who prefer a smaller taste of the adventure offered by the Dales can walk up Pen-y-ghent and back to Horton in Ribblesdale in just a few hours.
Other activities in the park include walking part of the Pennine Way, England's first national trail, which goes directly through Horton in Ribblesdale. There's also the option of exploring Hull Pot, a collapsed cave area that appears as a gash in the landscape; during rainy periods, a nearby stream tumbles into the hole, creating a waterfall. Just a 30-minute drive away, there's the national park village of Ingleton, which offers opportunities for fishing as well as the 4.5-mile Ingleton Waterfalls Trail, a circular hiking loop that winds past woods and flowing rivers. Travelers looking for more adrenaline-fueled activities can try the area's mountain biking trails or hire a guide to explore Alum Pot and Long Churn Cave.
Settle in at a cozy pub after a day of adventure
Adventurers seeking to rest after a long day or hoping to get an early start for a morning hike can stay right in Horton in Ribblesdale at The Crown, which is now under new ownership and has since received rave reviews from travelers. The pub offers comfort foods like steak and ale pies as well as a roaring fire to keep visitors warm on winter evenings, and it has several rooms available for lodging, most with en suite bathrooms. For larger groups, there's the no-frills 3 Peaks Bunkroom, a bunkhouse with shared bathrooms and kitchens. Note that there are no shops in the village, so plan to stock up on supplies before you go.
Arriving at Horton in Ribblesdale is convenient thanks to the village's train station, served by the Northern Railway. The village is also easily accessible by car from the town of Settle, and there's a parking lot in the center of the village as well as overflow parking available during busy seasons. However, be sure to follow parking guidelines and not block local homes during your stay; the influx of park tourists can be difficult for village residents who find themselves overwhelmed with visitors, but politeness (and supporting local businesses) can go a long way.