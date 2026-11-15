Between Liverpool And Middlesbrough Is A Medieval Village Inside A National Park Full Of Endless Outdoor Fun

Tucked among the sweeping landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales, there's a picturesque village with rambling, stone buildings and cozy pubs offering blazing fires for visitors who happen by. Despite its remote nature, this village of fewer than 500 people — located about a two-hour drive from both Liverpool and Middlesbrough, or three hours by train — welcomes crowds of visitors during summer weekends due to the gorgeous sights and outdoor adventure at its doorstep. Set against the dramatic peak of Pen-y-ghent, the small community of Horton in Ribblesdale serves as a starting point for tackling some of the most epic challenges in Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The village of Horton in Ribblesdale dates back to at least the 11th century, when the village was mentioned in the Domesday Book in 1086. St. Oswald's was built during the 12th century, and while the village's history stretches back almost a millennium, the church is the only visible remnant of that medieval era. Much of its Norman architecture remains, with a few additions from the 14th century, earning it a Grade I listed status. While the other buildings in the village are newer in comparison, they are still rich in history, with many of the stone structures dating from the 1600s and 1700s.