Between Southampton And London Is A Charming Town Filled With Family Fun, Park Beauty, And A Rich History

There's so much history in the U.K. that it's hard to find a place that isn't associated with a fascinating historical event, figure, or location. The diversity of history is equally humbling. A medieval church atop a Roman ruin is, dare we say, common in England, with history overlapping from centuries of civilization. This isn't just the case in cities like London; it's true even in villages and towns dotted across the country. For example, the charming town of Farnborough, England, tucked away in the countryside between Southampton and London, has a rich history.

Farnborough has several excellent museums sharing its military and aviation past. It's also a family-friendly destination, as it hosts an airshow with cool airplanes and has plenty of beautiful parks to let the kids run free on an easy day trip or long weekend from London.

The fastest way to get to Farnborough from London is via train, which takes about an hour. Driving takes just over an hour, depending on traffic. The drive from Southampton is also just over an hour, while the train takes closer to two. That said, it may be easier to get younger kids around town if you have your own car. The walk from Farnborough Station to Farnborough Air Sciences Trust (FAST), for example, is 25 minutes. That may be okay for older kids, but younger ones might struggle without a break.