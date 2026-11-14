Between Southampton And London Is A Charming Town Filled With Family Fun, Park Beauty, And A Rich History
There's so much history in the U.K. that it's hard to find a place that isn't associated with a fascinating historical event, figure, or location. The diversity of history is equally humbling. A medieval church atop a Roman ruin is, dare we say, common in England, with history overlapping from centuries of civilization. This isn't just the case in cities like London; it's true even in villages and towns dotted across the country. For example, the charming town of Farnborough, England, tucked away in the countryside between Southampton and London, has a rich history.
Farnborough has several excellent museums sharing its military and aviation past. It's also a family-friendly destination, as it hosts an airshow with cool airplanes and has plenty of beautiful parks to let the kids run free on an easy day trip or long weekend from London.
The fastest way to get to Farnborough from London is via train, which takes about an hour. Driving takes just over an hour, depending on traffic. The drive from Southampton is also just over an hour, while the train takes closer to two. That said, it may be easier to get younger kids around town if you have your own car. The walk from Farnborough Station to Farnborough Air Sciences Trust (FAST), for example, is 25 minutes. That may be okay for older kids, but younger ones might struggle without a break.
Family fun in Farnborough
FAST is open on weekends and bank holiday Mondays and has an excellent collection of aircraft to wow aficionados, as well as simulators for those that want hands-on exhibits. The first flight in the U.K. took place in Farnborough, and you'll find the historic marker for it a short walk from FAST.
If seeing jets in action is more your speed, consider visiting during Farnborough International Airshow, which is held in July in even years. Most of the 5-day event is for aerospace vendors, but there is always one day open to the public where you can get up close and personal with the planes, learn about aerospace careers, and watch a daring aerial exhibition.
The Aldershot Military Museum is another kid-friendly history museum housed in the former military town's last surviving brick barracks. The museum focuses on the daily life of Victorian soldiers with exhibits showcasing soldiers' weapons and uniforms as well as some tanks and other vehicles. Kids love seeing the tanks up close and trying out the World War II-style obstacle course — which is especially appealing when there's a friendly competition between friends or siblings. If ships are more interesting to your family than planes, Farnborough isn't far from Southampton, an underrated seaside gem with vibrant history and museums focused on the navy and the infamous Titanic ocean liner.
Farnborough's parks, playgrounds, and paths
Another great thing about Farnborough is how easy it is to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. Whether it's a wide open space for the kids to run free or a peaceful path through woods, Farnborough delivers. Queen Elizabeth Park, a 24-acre green space with wooded trails, is about a five-minute walk from the train station. Despite being surrounded by busy streets and the railroad, the site is a peaceful oasis for families to play in a playground or go for a jog with the dog. If sports fields are more your thing, the King George V Playing Field has plenty of open space for pick-up games as well as a playground and skate park.
For a delightful stroll through woods, try Southwood Country Park. The former golf course-turned-public park has east and west sections. The eastern portion includes the former clubhouse which has since been converted into a café with free parking. The western portion is accessed from a small lot on Kennels Lane and features paved paths through large trees. Combine the two sections for a 3-mile hike.
If you have a vehicle, more time, and enjoy jaunts through forest or along the shore, consider adding on one of Britain's best road trips through the South Downs. Outdoor lovers will appreciate the scenic coastal views, cliffs, and woodlands. Alternatively, an hour's drive south takes you to the artsy town of Fareham, which has quaint shops, tasty eats, and bustling markets.