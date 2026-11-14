Don't Put Your Phone In The TSA Bin. There's A Better Solution

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It's a familiar scene for any frequent flier: As you approach the airport security line, you see people dumping their items into the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) bins, including the person you just saw coughing into their hands. When it's your turn to empty your phone and other items into the bin, you reluctantly follow the order, knowing you just saw another traveler drop their dirty boots into the tray. But there's a better solution than placing your cell phone directly into the bin without added protection, and that's having an extra barrier between your device and the grime-ridden tray.

If there's one thing that gets touched numerous times a day, by hundreds of thousands of fingers, it's TSA security bins. Quite literally being fed through a conveyor belt minute by minute for hours on end, there's no time to stop the line to disinfect them. Yet the bins, and the items that go inside them, may be carrying dirt, viruses, and other germs. Should someone happen to toss in their dirty shoes, having trekked through an assortment of less-than-desirable germs, well, those little microbial hitchhikers are then transferred onto the bins and eventually your phone.

In an Apartment Therapy article, Michael Delgado, a previous Transportation Security Officer (TSO), shares his views when it comes to the cleanliness — or lack thereof — of the TSA security bins, saying, "The security bins are disgusting. ... I've seen people place containers of food in them, dirty shoes with rainwater on them, spilled soda, baby food — you name it, I've seen it." So, what can you do to make sure you're only bringing memories home with you and not a surprise illness?