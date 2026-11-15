Forget Florida, Retire To This Pacific Northwest County With Scenic Lighthouses, Mountains, And Coastal Charm
Florida is undoubtedly one of the top retirement destinations in the U.S. However, some retirees are looking for a different vibe after leaving the workforce. For example, you may prefer to swap sandy Atlantic beaches and tropical heat for the Pacific Northwest's cooler weather and evergreen forests. In that case, there's one stretch of coastline that offers this as well as historic lighthouses, charming small towns, and plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors. Clallam County in Washington state has recently been recognized for its retirement appeal.
According to Niche's 2026 list of Washington's best counties for retirees, Clallam came third. The county received a B+ score for retirees, along with A grades for weather, outdoor activities, and health and fitness. In its statewide ranking, Niche considered factors such as housing costs, weather, access to healthcare, and recreational opportunities for retirees. And with just under half the population aged 55 and older, retirees will find themselves in good company, with others in their age group.
Tucked into Washington's Olympic Peninsula, Clallam County stretches from the Strait of Juan de Fuca to the Pacific Ocean. Its largest city by population, Port Angeles, overlooks the water toward Vancouver Island. Clallam County offers cool breezes coming in from the Pacific, rugged beaches, and mountain trails. It's also fairly remote, yet it has several communities worth considering settling in, depending on how you picture your retirement.
Coastal towns and scenic lighthouses give Clallam County its charm
"Twilight" fans might recognize the name Forks, which inspired the backdrop of Stephenie Meyer's vampire saga. Meyer said she pictured "something small, out of the way, surrounded by a forest," and Forks' access to Hoh Rainforest, about 30 miles east , fits that to a tee. Nature lovers can enjoy trails through old and new-growth forests and a campground open year-round. According to Forks Chamber of Commerce, the hub is known as the "rainiest town in the contiguous U.S.," making it ideal for retirees who dream of enjoying misty weather from their porch with a cup of coffee.
Port Angeles, on Washington's northern coastline, has a small-city vibe with restaurants, shops, and a walkable waterfront along the Salish Sea. Retirees can peruse bookstores (just like Bella in "Twilight"), enjoy locally caught seafood, and watch ferries cross the strait. The city hosts events, cultural activities, and a year-round farmers' market, giving newcomers opportunities to meet neighbors. Retirees can also choose towns outside Port Angeles, from the remote community of Joyce to the west to eastern cities like Sequim, which Niche ranks the 14th best place to retire in the state. Sequim also stands out for being sunnier than elsewhere in the county, making it appealing for those who want Pacific Northwest scenery without the wet weather.
Lighthouses are a big attraction in Clallam. These include the New Dungeness Lighthouse, which has stood on the Strait of Juan de Fuca since 1857. However, retirees should note that it requires a 10-mile round-trip hike. Other landmarks worth noting include Slip Point Lighthouse and Cape Flattery Lighthouse, which you can view from the Cape Flattery Trail. Several others lie east of the county line, such as Point Wilson in Port Townsend, Admiralty Head in Fort Casey Historical State Park, and Point No Point, the oldest lighthouse on the Puget Sound. Opening hours vary by season and location.
Mountain adventures and the realities of retiring in the Pacific Northwest
Of course, one of the top reasons for retirees to consider Clallam County is its easy access to nature. It's an ideal gateway to Olympic National Park, which offers peaks, rainforests, and lakes. Lake Crescent, Washington's second deepest lake which is known for its clear blue waters and forested shoreline, is a worthwhile destination outside Port Angeles. Nature lovers can also enjoy a scenic mountain drive to Hurricane Ridge, which is about a 40-minute drive south of Port Angeles. Sweeping views of snowcapped peaks are worth even a quick day trip. In summer, retirees can hike wildflower-lined trails, and snowshoe and ski in wintertime, weather and road conditions permitting. Farther west, rainforests and wild Pacific coastline offer scenery that's notably different from Florida, without the humidity common across the Sunshine State. However, Washington's northern location also means damp winters and shorter daylight hours.
Housing costs are worth keeping in mind. Niche notes the county's median home value is around $421,800, compared to the national median of $332,700. That explains why it got a D for housing and a C- for cost of living. Also, while Clallam Transit offers county-wide routes and connection to the ferry on Bainbridge Island, a car is most convenient for getting around. However, Clallam Connect provides door-to-door transportation for elderly and disabled residents with reservations available 1 to 7 days in advance.
The region is home to the Olympic Medical Center, which offers facilities in Port Angeles and Sequim. Larger medical centers and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are nearly a 3-hour drive away, but it's easy to get to Seattle without a car via ferry (seniors also get fare discounts).