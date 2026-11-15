Forget Florida, Retire To This Pacific Northwest County With Scenic Lighthouses, Mountains, And Coastal Charm

Florida is undoubtedly one of the top retirement destinations in the U.S. However, some retirees are looking for a different vibe after leaving the workforce. For example, you may prefer to swap sandy Atlantic beaches and tropical heat for the Pacific Northwest's cooler weather and evergreen forests. In that case, there's one stretch of coastline that offers this as well as historic lighthouses, charming small towns, and plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors. Clallam County in Washington state has recently been recognized for its retirement appeal.

According to Niche's 2026 list of Washington's best counties for retirees, Clallam came third. The county received a B+ score for retirees, along with A grades for weather, outdoor activities, and health and fitness. In its statewide ranking, Niche considered factors such as housing costs, weather, access to healthcare, and recreational opportunities for retirees. And with just under half the population aged 55 and older, retirees will find themselves in good company, with others in their age group.

Tucked into Washington's Olympic Peninsula, Clallam County stretches from the Strait of Juan de Fuca to the Pacific Ocean. Its largest city by population, Port Angeles, overlooks the water toward Vancouver Island. Clallam County offers cool breezes coming in from the Pacific, rugged beaches, and mountain trails. It's also fairly remote, yet it has several communities worth considering settling in, depending on how you picture your retirement.