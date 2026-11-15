Nestled In The Jersey Shore Region Is A Charming Township With Vibrant Parks, Grand Gardens, And Lake Fun

From high-energy amusement boardwalks to bustling casinos, the Jersey Shore is famous for its non-stop lineup of entertainment. Simultaneously, it can offer a different kind of experience — one that's a little greener than the typical activities. Lakewood, for example, oozes small-town charm rather than the region's signature tourist-driven energy. Located in Ocean County, this township draws its appeal from its historic architecture, abundant green spaces, and strong community-centric atmosphere. Here, nightlife hotspots are replaced with vibrant parks, allowing you to burn off energy during the daytime instead. Whether you prefer biking along the trails, having a low-key picnic, or practicing sports on the designated courts, Lakewood's park system is equipped with facilities to fit an active lifestyle.

Despite sitting just inland from the Jersey Shore's coastal communities, Lakewood isn't lacking on the water recreation front. The difference is that you'll be trading the Atlantic Ocean for lakes. The two main bodies of water are Lake Carasaljo and Lake Shenandoah, where you can take advantage of boating and fishing. The lake fun continues well into the colder season, with the frozen surface attracting ice skaters.

Lakewood is home to the historic Sister Mary Grace Burns Arboretum, located on the campus of Georgian Court University. Established in 1989, the arboretum boasts a number of grand, classical estate gardens, each with their own ornate features. You can wander along the paths to admire the themed gardens with unique elements, as well as discover specialty flora that help the local fauna. Lakewood is easily accessible from multiple major cities. Philadelphia, Newark, and Atlantic City are all roughly one to two hours away by car. Coming from the Big Apple takes one hour and 15 minutes, or slightly longer by bus. In terms of where to stay, you can book a room at the Hilton Garden Inn or browse vacation rentals on platforms such as Airbnb.