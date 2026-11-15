Nestled In The Jersey Shore Region Is A Charming Township With Vibrant Parks, Grand Gardens, And Lake Fun
From high-energy amusement boardwalks to bustling casinos, the Jersey Shore is famous for its non-stop lineup of entertainment. Simultaneously, it can offer a different kind of experience — one that's a little greener than the typical activities. Lakewood, for example, oozes small-town charm rather than the region's signature tourist-driven energy. Located in Ocean County, this township draws its appeal from its historic architecture, abundant green spaces, and strong community-centric atmosphere. Here, nightlife hotspots are replaced with vibrant parks, allowing you to burn off energy during the daytime instead. Whether you prefer biking along the trails, having a low-key picnic, or practicing sports on the designated courts, Lakewood's park system is equipped with facilities to fit an active lifestyle.
Despite sitting just inland from the Jersey Shore's coastal communities, Lakewood isn't lacking on the water recreation front. The difference is that you'll be trading the Atlantic Ocean for lakes. The two main bodies of water are Lake Carasaljo and Lake Shenandoah, where you can take advantage of boating and fishing. The lake fun continues well into the colder season, with the frozen surface attracting ice skaters.
Lakewood is home to the historic Sister Mary Grace Burns Arboretum, located on the campus of Georgian Court University. Established in 1989, the arboretum boasts a number of grand, classical estate gardens, each with their own ornate features. You can wander along the paths to admire the themed gardens with unique elements, as well as discover specialty flora that help the local fauna. Lakewood is easily accessible from multiple major cities. Philadelphia, Newark, and Atlantic City are all roughly one to two hours away by car. Coming from the Big Apple takes one hour and 15 minutes, or slightly longer by bus. In terms of where to stay, you can book a room at the Hilton Garden Inn or browse vacation rentals on platforms such as Airbnb.
Check out Lakewood's parks and enjoy waterfront activities
Lakewood visitors have numerous verdant places to explore, one being Ocean County Park. Featuring hundreds of acres of space, this lively park lets you engage in a variety of sports across its courts and fields, with spaces for volleyball, tennis, and softball. Those with their pups can let them run around leash-free in the designated area. Pack a picnic with you to claim one of the tables among the evergreen trees. If the weather allows it, you can even go for a refreshing dip in the lake — don't forget to follow the ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip. If not, then simply take in the waterfront vistas.
Lake Shenandoah County Park is another spot for outdoor recreation and peaceful nature views across its 143-acre grounds. Here, anglers can cast a line from the piers into the 100-acre lake. There's a bait-and-tackle shop on the premises in case you need to stock up — and you can also rent a boat to get out onto the lake's deeper parts and fish for trout. Soccer enthusiasts are equally well catered for, as this park is home to New Jersey's largest soccer complex. Additionally, there are basketball courts and softball fields.
Meanwhile, Lake Carasaljo is a "great place to go for a walk, or just to get some fresh air," as one Google Maps reviewer described. With an estimated 74 acres of water surface, you can enjoy swimming and fishing in this lake. Common catches include channel catfish, chain pickerel, and largemouth bass. Time your trip around July 4 to catch the lake's fireworks displays. Wintertime, on the other hand, brings ice skating opportunities. For more lake fun, Union Lake in South Jersey has fishing, boating, and hiking just 1.5 hours away.
Roam the gardens at the Sister Mary Grace Burns Arboretum
Included in Lakewood's collection of lush spaces is the Sister Mary Grace Burns Arboretum, consisting of five architecturally grand, themed gardens across 100 acres. Meandering the Bruce Price-designed Italian Garden, you'll come across various sculptures, from Renaissance artwork replica fountains to full-scale figures of goddesses and charioteers. The vegetation includes geraniums, white pines, Italian cypress, eastern red cedar trees, and more. While the arboretum is open year-round, this garden is best visited during the warmer months.
The Sunken Garden is also a Bruce Price design with even more spectacular elements. The highlight of this area is the French marble fountain dating back to the 1600s. Equally impressive are the twin marble staircases winding down to the lagoon, which converges with Lake Carasaljo, and you'll also notice lion head carvings made of marble scattered across the garden. The flora comprises cypress, crabapple, and crapemyrtle trees growing alongside English ivy. Notably, Bruce Price is also the mastermind behind the Formal Garden.
The arboretum has a Japanese garden, too, ideal for going on quiet strolls. You'll see a teahouse originating from the 1910 Japan-British Exhibition — sign up for the Japanese Tea Experience, and you can step inside the structure. Between April and June, visitors can marvel at the cherry blossoms in full bloom, whereas irises and rhododendrons flourish toward the end of May. As for those who are interested in sustainable and eco-friendly landscaping, make your way to the Native Plant, Pollinator, Rain, and Special Interest Gardens. This section is composed of smaller pocket gardens, with lavender, daffodils, Russian sage, and a diverse array of other plants. To discover another similar destination, check out Pennsylvania's Tyler Arboretum, host to scenic wetlands, trails, and wildlife, if you don't mind the two-hour drive.