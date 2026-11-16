Between Philly And Knoebels Amusement Resort Is A City With Scenic Parks And Affordable Living

If it's Pennsylvania's natural resources you seek, then you're in luck in Lebanon. One of the city's most popular parks is Coleman Memorial Park, which spans 99 acres just outside of downtown. Its history dates back to the 1840s as the location of two blast furnaces for smelting iron, and later became the estate of its founding family, the Colemans. Today, you'll find roughly 3 miles of forested trails for hiking and biking, a range of popular sports facilities, and a new dog park (paid city Paw-Pass required). It's also the home of the free Music in the Park concert series on Sunday evenings throughout the summer.

The park isn't the only trace of the Coleman family's legacy. In the 1880s, Robert Coleman built the Cornwall & Lebanon Railroad to connect the iron furnaces to the ore mines to the south. In the mid-1990s, a new era of the railroad began: the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail. With more than 20 miles of trails and 10 trailheads along the route, the trail winds through both forested and urban landscapes, passing farms and fields along the way. There's even a dedicated Ice Cream Spur trail that connects to Mt. Gretna, a lake retreat known for its small-town charm.

Less than 3 miles northeast of downtown is another large park. Stoever's Dam Park encompasses 153 acres, complete with spots to camp, fish, and canoe. The park's center point is its 23.5-acre lake, locally known as one of the best places to catch trout in both spring and winter. While swimming in the lake is off-limits, it remains a popular spot to put in watercraft (paddle or electric motors only) and look for wildlife in the park's wetlands. Keep an eye out for ospreys and herons swooping over the water, or schedule an overnight stay at the seasonal campground to listen for owls at nightfall.