Between Philly And Knoebels Amusement Resort Is A City With Scenic Parks And Affordable Living
From the bustling streets of Philadelphia to the sloping mountainsides of the Alleghenies all the way to the shores of Lake Erie, Pennsylvania is a state with remarkable geographic diversity. Situated in the south-central part of the state is a patchwork quilt of farmland comprising the Lebanon Valley, a humble, rural region whose economic and cultural center lies in the city of Lebanon.
Located about 90 miles west of Philadelphia and just 30 miles east of Harrisburg, the state capital, Lebanon is home to roughly 26,600 residents and might be best-known as the birthplace of Lebanon bologna, a popular Pennsylvania Dutch smoked, fermented sausage. Others might recognize it as a stop along the way to Hersheypark or Knoebels Amusement Resort, both of which are within an hour's drive. In short, Lebanon itself rarely makes the list of top Pennsylvania destinations. However, there's good reason it should: this small-but-mighty city is known for its historic downtown architecture, bountiful outdoor opportunities, and relative affordability.
Explore Lebanon's parks and outdoor recreation
If it's Pennsylvania's natural resources you seek, then you're in luck in Lebanon. One of the city's most popular parks is Coleman Memorial Park, which spans 99 acres just outside of downtown. Its history dates back to the 1840s as the location of two blast furnaces for smelting iron, and later became the estate of its founding family, the Colemans. Today, you'll find roughly 3 miles of forested trails for hiking and biking, a range of popular sports facilities, and a new dog park (paid city Paw-Pass required). It's also the home of the free Music in the Park concert series on Sunday evenings throughout the summer.
The park isn't the only trace of the Coleman family's legacy. In the 1880s, Robert Coleman built the Cornwall & Lebanon Railroad to connect the iron furnaces to the ore mines to the south. In the mid-1990s, a new era of the railroad began: the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail. With more than 20 miles of trails and 10 trailheads along the route, the trail winds through both forested and urban landscapes, passing farms and fields along the way. There's even a dedicated Ice Cream Spur trail that connects to Mt. Gretna, a lake retreat known for its small-town charm.
Less than 3 miles northeast of downtown is another large park. Stoever's Dam Park encompasses 153 acres, complete with spots to camp, fish, and canoe. The park's center point is its 23.5-acre lake, locally known as one of the best places to catch trout in both spring and winter. While swimming in the lake is off-limits, it remains a popular spot to put in watercraft (paddle or electric motors only) and look for wildlife in the park's wetlands. Keep an eye out for ospreys and herons swooping over the water, or schedule an overnight stay at the seasonal campground to listen for owls at nightfall.
Affordable living and small-city amenities in Lebanon
While Lebanon's parks and trails provide low-cost recreation, its housing market and low cost of living are also draws for the budget-minded. According to BestPlaces, the cost of living is about 10% lower than the national average and 5% lower than the Pennsylvania average, while its median home prices are $115,000 below the state level, per Homes.com. Local users on Nextdoor cite the area's family-friendly feel, walkability, and, of course, its parks as among the top reasons to live there.
There's more to do in Lebanon than just explore the outdoors, though. Lebanon's downtown is known for its distinct historic character, lined by 19th- and 20th-century rowhouses framed by Victorian-style ornamentation. One of the most notable landmarks is the Lebanon Farmers Market, housed in the historic Market House, a stately brick building that was constructed in 1892. Much like other historic market buildings for which Pennsylvania is famous, this one bustles with local vendors offering everything from meats and baked goods to home decor on Thursdays through Saturdays. Nearby, you'll find a smattering of cafes, restaurants, and breweries within a couple of blocks' walk.
This small city's central location also makes it well-positioned for family outings, especially for thrill seekers and theme park fans. Pennsylvania's largest amusement park is just 15 miles away in Hershey, while America's largest free-admission amusement park is roughly 60 miles to the north. Amtrak stations in Elizabethtown and Lancaster, both around 30 miles away, provide a direct route to Philly or Pittsburgh for day trips or weekend excursions. For a city with proximity to so much of what central Pennsylvania has to offer, Lebanon's affordability and abundant outdoor opportunities make it stand out among the other sleepy towns of Pennsylvania Dutch country.