For nature lovers, the Great Trinity Forest could easily be considered one of the best attractions in Texas. If you're up for wandering the region's wetlands, you can take in expansive marshy views at the Trinity River Audubon Center, which serves as the gateway to the vast urban hardwoods. The land was once used as an illegal trash dump, though you'd probably never guess given how beautiful it looks today. The center's trails weave through shallow wetland ponds, fringed by native prairie grasses and wildflowers.

Fairly flat and split into short segments, the paths are pretty easy to tackle, even if you have little ones in tow. "The trails are well-marked and maintained, and there's a few shacks available for birding if that's your thing," one visitor shared in a Google review. You'll find a bird blind on the Wetland Trail, which spans less than three quarters of a mile. From prothonotary warblers and painted buntings to blue jays and purple martins, the colorful critters are hard to miss. The forest is also home to white-tailed deer, bobcats, coyotes, and a bevy of reptiles. Given that Texas has the most snake species of any state, you should definitely keep an eye out for potentially venomous serpents, too.

The Joppa Preserve is only a few miles away from the Trinity River Audubon Center, connected by the 4.6-mile-long Trinity Forest Trail. The nature preserve hugs the river and Lemmon Lake, and hikers can stroll along the edge on a section of the Trinity Forest Trail. See ducks, herons, and other water-loving birds across the wetlands. You may even spot some turtles ambling about. "Great paved and wooded trail," one rambler wrote on AllTrails. "Hard to believe you're right near downtown Dallas."