Outside Jacksonville Is Florida's Scenic County To Retire To With Gorgeous Beaches, Boardwalks, And State Parks
With all its sunshine, sandy shores, and balmy weather, Florida is basically America's retirement mecca. If you're looking to spend your golden years in the northern part of the state, you can't go wrong with St. Johns County. For starters, the region swept the number one spot across several of Niche's rankings for Florida in 2026, including best counties to live, best counties for outdoor activities, and healthiest counties overall. It also ranked high on the website's list of the best counties for retirees in the United States, nabbing 31st place out of 2,740. Around here, there are more than a dozen residential communities for folks 55 and up, along with a string of senior centers offering entertaining activities and hot meals. The only downside is that the county is largely car-dependent, but you can still find neighborhoods that are compact and walkable.
St. Johns County sits just outside Jacksonville, Florida's biggest city and a major transportation hub, so it's close to all the big city happenings. Stretching between the lapping waters of the Atlantic Ocean and the St. Johns River, the region definitely isn't skimping on any of its own fun. Stunning beaches and nature boardwalks are easy to come by in these parts. "It is such a great place to make friends and be active," shared one local. "It gives me such a sense of closeness that not a lot of places have anymore." Home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city that's known for its beaches and historic charm, the county also has some pretty deep roots. From historical landmarks to storied state parks, there's plenty to explore in this scenic corner of the Sunshine State.
See the wondrous wilds around St. Johns County, Florida
St. Johns County may be up in northeast Florida, but it still has a muggy subtropical climate. The summers can be very hot, with temperatures often climbing to around 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The winters are mild, though not immune to the occasional cold front. Retirees considering a move here should also consider the potential for dangerous storms, as the state is among America's destinations most likely to get hit by hurricanes. Storm season aside, there are plenty of opportunities to wander the Florida wilds, especially in and around St. Augustine.
You'll find Fort Mose Historic State Park, the "birthplace of African American history," at the northern end of St. Augustine. Perched along the Tolomato River, this state park marks the site of America's first free settlement for formerly enslaved people. You can explore all the history and stunning scenery with a relaxing paddle across the waters or a scenic stroll along the short observation boardwalk. The elevated platform extends over the wetlands, making a great spot for a little wildlife watching. One Google reviewer said the boardwalk made for a "lovely, peaceful" stroll through the marsh, adding that there were "lots of birds and some animal tracks."
Enjoy kayaking, hiking, and birding at Faver-Dykes State Park. This recreation area hugs the bends of Pellicer Creek about 20 miles south of St. Augustine's historic downtown. If you want something short and sweet, tackle the Faver-Dykes Nature Trail. The easy route covers less than a mile and includes a picturesque stretch of boardwalk that winds through the lush trees to the creek.
Sink your toes in the sands around St. Johns County, Florida
If there's one thing St. Johns County has a lot of, it's gorgeous swaths of shoreline. Retirees can sink their toes into the white sand at Anastasia State Park, a pristine escape from Florida's crowds. Situated on the northeastern tip of Anastasia Island within the city limits of St. Augustine, this park is just a short drive from several retirement communities. Alongside the waters of Salt Run, the recreation area has hundreds of acres of beaches, tidal marshes, and sand dunes to explore. It's also an official stop on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail. A bevy of birds has been recorded in the park, from penguin-esque black skimmers and bright pink roseate spoonbills to seemingly tie-dyed painted buntings. Keep your eyes peeled for these winged critters as you traipse down the long shrub-fringed boardwalks to the park's sugary sands.
The city of St. Augustine Beach is just south of Anastasia State Park and is beloved for the iconic St. Johns County Ocean Pier. Jutting out over the Atlantic, the 1,300-foot walkway offers incredible views of the crashing blue waves. Check the pier's status before you visit: It closed for repairs in May 2026 and was expected to reopen by the end of November 2026. Crescent Beach, on the south end of Anastasia Island, is also easy on the eyes. Named for its crescent shape, this patch of shoreline is a bit quieter than the other St. Johns County beach hotspots. Enjoy lunch at the covered picnic area, or stroll along the wide stretch of white sand. Depending on which beach you visit, keep an eye out for cars on the sand, as the county allows vehicles on designated sections of the coast.