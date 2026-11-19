With all its sunshine, sandy shores, and balmy weather, Florida is basically America's retirement mecca. If you're looking to spend your golden years in the northern part of the state, you can't go wrong with St. Johns County. For starters, the region swept the number one spot across several of Niche's rankings for Florida in 2026, including best counties to live, best counties for outdoor activities, and healthiest counties overall. It also ranked high on the website's list of the best counties for retirees in the United States, nabbing 31st place out of 2,740. Around here, there are more than a dozen residential communities for folks 55 and up, along with a string of senior centers offering entertaining activities and hot meals. The only downside is that the county is largely car-dependent, but you can still find neighborhoods that are compact and walkable.

St. Johns County sits just outside Jacksonville, Florida's biggest city and a major transportation hub, so it's close to all the big city happenings. Stretching between the lapping waters of the Atlantic Ocean and the St. Johns River, the region definitely isn't skimping on any of its own fun. Stunning beaches and nature boardwalks are easy to come by in these parts. "It is such a great place to make friends and be active," shared one local. "It gives me such a sense of closeness that not a lot of places have anymore." Home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city that's known for its beaches and historic charm, the county also has some pretty deep roots. From historical landmarks to storied state parks, there's plenty to explore in this scenic corner of the Sunshine State.