Alabama's Laidback Birmingham Suburb Has Affordable Living, Southern Eats, And Nearby Outdoor Getaways
Imagine a quiet town where you can have a plate of Southern comfort food and then spend an afternoon watching trains go by. While this quaint image may conjure up visions of a classic movie set, it's everyday life in Irondale, Alabama, just a short drive from Birmingham. Like other communities in the Birmingham area, Irondale mixes Alabama's affordable lifestyle with access to the region's natural beauty and big-city attractions, all with a dash of small-town pride.
Budget-friendly living is one of Irondale's biggest draws. According to Apartments.com, rent in Irondale is 19% below the national average, at the time of writing. The town's cost of living is also 13% below the U.S. average, per BestPlaces. The character of a place often adds even more to its value, and Irondale has a friendly, community-minded atmosphere. Each year, residents gather for free events like I Love Irondale Day, a block party with music and food trucks, and the Irondale Music Festival, an annual celebration marking Irondale's anniversary. The town also hosts free community movie nights and car shows, as well as holiday events like the Halloween "Tracks and Treats" and a Christmas parade.
Irondale's local flavors
Irondale's food scene is another highlight. The Irondale Cafe, founded in 1928, is one of the town's top-rated restaurants. If the menu and atmosphere seem vaguely familiar, it might be because it inspired a fictional eatery that was later depicted in the 1991 film "Fried Green Tomatoes," per AL.com. And yes, you can still order fried green tomatoes off the menu today. The kitchen fixes 60 to 70 pounds of them every week day, along with dishes like fried catfish, country fried steak, and fried okra. While the cafe upgraded its classic frame building to a more modern one in 1980, it maintains its historic vibe and its location across from the train tracks. After a hearty lunch, diners can walk across the street to the covered train-viewing platform to watch the dozens of trains that pass through Irondale each day.
The Golden Rule Bar-B-Q is the other fixture of Irondale's restaurant scene, with a legacy that stretches back over a century. Founded in 1891, the Golden Rule has been in business ever since, making it one of the oldest barbecue restaurants in Alabama. Recently, the restaurant suffered damage from a fire, but the proprietors quickly opened a food truck in the parking lot to continue serving their signature pulled pork sandwiches. The restaurant is still undergoing repairs, at the time of writing, but the food truck continues to serve lunch from Monday to Saturday.
River access, hiking trails, and attractions near Irondale
Irondale is less than a 30-minute drive from Oak Mountain, Alabama's largest state park full of endless outdoor adventures, but it also has plenty of outdoor spaces within its borders. Among these is Cahaba Landing, a peaceful place for nature lovers to spend an afternoon, complete with a canoe launch, a nature trail, and picnic areas. The path from the parking lot down to the water is steep, but visitors who make the journey can enjoy fishing, swimming, or even an afternoon float down the Cahaba River. Irondale also provides access to the Ruffner Mountain Nature Preserve, a 1,000-acre park with over 11 miles of trails and breathtaking views. While much of the preserve is dedicated to the area's wildlife and native plant life, hikers can spy remnants of historic mining operations along the trails, including an old well, a quarry, and ore crushers.
In a Reddit post, one Irondale resident calls the town "convenient to everything," thanks to its central location near Interstates 20, 59, and 459. Alabama's "Cultural Capital" of Birmingham is just 15 minutes away by car, and offers free attractions like the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and the Birmingham Museum of Art. Other destinations within driving distance include the Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark, which has free self-guided tours of Birmingham's iron industry legacy, as well as the Civil Rights District, which commemorates significant sites from the Civil Rights movement. As a bonus, the city of Atlanta is just over a two-hour drive from Irondale, and offers plenty of fun activities that families can enjoy for free.