Irondale's food scene is another highlight. The Irondale Cafe, founded in 1928, is one of the town's top-rated restaurants. If the menu and atmosphere seem vaguely familiar, it might be because it inspired a fictional eatery that was later depicted in the 1991 film "Fried Green Tomatoes," per AL.com. And yes, you can still order fried green tomatoes off the menu today. The kitchen fixes 60 to 70 pounds of them every week day, along with dishes like fried catfish, country fried steak, and fried okra. While the cafe upgraded its classic frame building to a more modern one in 1980, it maintains its historic vibe and its location across from the train tracks. After a hearty lunch, diners can walk across the street to the covered train-viewing platform to watch the dozens of trains that pass through Irondale each day.

The Golden Rule Bar-B-Q is the other fixture of Irondale's restaurant scene, with a legacy that stretches back over a century. Founded in 1891, the Golden Rule has been in business ever since, making it one of the oldest barbecue restaurants in Alabama. Recently, the restaurant suffered damage from a fire, but the proprietors quickly opened a food truck in the parking lot to continue serving their signature pulled pork sandwiches. The restaurant is still undergoing repairs, at the time of writing, but the food truck continues to serve lunch from Monday to Saturday.