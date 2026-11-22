Throughout Italy, travelers will discover picturesque villages perched atop hillsides, offering breathtaking views of the Italian coastline. Between Rome and Naples, Minturno is a captivating seaside town along the Gulf of Gaeta, where medieval charm meets the relaxed atmosphere of a coastal resort. Overlooking the azure waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea, this hilltop gem boasts a rich history dating back to the sixth century. With the Aurunci Mountains providing a stunning backdrop, Minturno invites visitors to wander its historic streets, uncover centuries of fascinating heritage, and soak up the sun along its beautiful beaches. In Minturno, history, coastal vibes, and the simple pleasures of Italian living come together to create the perfect setting for embracing la dolce vita.

For travelers seeking an escape from the bustling streets of Rome and Naples, the town of Minturno offers a welcome change of pace. Nestled between the two, this quiet coastal gem feels worlds away. With stone staircases, ancient buildings, and medieval architecture, a walk here feels as though you're strolling through an open-air museum. And the sea is never far away. Below the hilltop town, the seaside villages of Scauri and Marina di Minturno stretch along nearly 4.5 miles of coastline, where a mix of sandy and pebbly beaches and coves line the Tyrrhenian Sea, offering a quieter side to this town.

Whether you're planning a weekend seaside escape or simply a day trip, Minturno is conveniently accessible from both Rome and Naples. Located along the Rome–Naples rail line, the town is just an hour-and-a-half train journey from Rome and a one-hour journey from Naples. With its own railway station, Minturno-Scauri, visitors can enjoy easy access to the historic town and the shores of the Gulf of Gaeta.