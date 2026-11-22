Between Rome And Naples Is A Breathtaking Gaeta Gulf Coast Town Blending Medieval And Resort Vibes
Throughout Italy, travelers will discover picturesque villages perched atop hillsides, offering breathtaking views of the Italian coastline. Between Rome and Naples, Minturno is a captivating seaside town along the Gulf of Gaeta, where medieval charm meets the relaxed atmosphere of a coastal resort. Overlooking the azure waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea, this hilltop gem boasts a rich history dating back to the sixth century. With the Aurunci Mountains providing a stunning backdrop, Minturno invites visitors to wander its historic streets, uncover centuries of fascinating heritage, and soak up the sun along its beautiful beaches. In Minturno, history, coastal vibes, and the simple pleasures of Italian living come together to create the perfect setting for embracing la dolce vita.
For travelers seeking an escape from the bustling streets of Rome and Naples, the town of Minturno offers a welcome change of pace. Nestled between the two, this quiet coastal gem feels worlds away. With stone staircases, ancient buildings, and medieval architecture, a walk here feels as though you're strolling through an open-air museum. And the sea is never far away. Below the hilltop town, the seaside villages of Scauri and Marina di Minturno stretch along nearly 4.5 miles of coastline, where a mix of sandy and pebbly beaches and coves line the Tyrrhenian Sea, offering a quieter side to this town.
Whether you're planning a weekend seaside escape or simply a day trip, Minturno is conveniently accessible from both Rome and Naples. Located along the Rome–Naples rail line, the town is just an hour-and-a-half train journey from Rome and a one-hour journey from Naples. With its own railway station, Minturno-Scauri, visitors can enjoy easy access to the historic town and the shores of the Gulf of Gaeta.
Explore the historic Medieval architecture all throughout Minturno
The Lazio region is home to plenty of under-the-radar towns for a crowd-free vacation, such as Minturno. Much like Gubbio, a medieval town in the heart of Italy full of charming streets, Minturno is a must-visit for those looking to immerse themselves in historic ambiance. Throughout the town, centuries-old medieval structures stand proudly, serving as timeless reminders of the stories and rich history of a bygone era. The medieval Castle of Minturno, or Caracciolo Carafa Ducal Castle, stands tall in the center, offering views as far as the eye can see. The ninth-century Church of San Pietro Apostolo showcases stunning arches, marble pillars, a bell tower, and Baroque interior details.
The Aqueduct of Minturno is a historic work of engineering that reflects the city's long history and Roman influence. It was used to carry fresh water from nearby natural springs to the ancient city. The aqueduct features a series of large stone arches that helped transport water across long distances and played an important role in supplying it to the city for everyday needs. Today, its remaining arches serve as a reminder of Minturno's storied history and Roman architecture.
Not far from Minturno's hilltop, you'll find the impressive archaeological park named Parco Archeologico di Minturnae e Ponte Real Ferdinando. Situated along the banks of the Garigliano River, the park is home to numerous historic structures such as the Roman theatre, with construction dating as far back as the first century A.D. The impressive Royal Ferdinand Bridge — dating back to 1832 — is noted to be one of the first iron suspension bridges in Italy, making it an architectural marvel of its time.
Spend the day on the Gulf of Gaeta soaking in the resort vibes
For a seaside escape brimming with Italian charm, Minturno delivers all the resort-like vibes you could hope for. Nestled along the Gulf of Gaeta, this coastal gem invites you to find your spot along the shoreline, Aperol spritz in hand, as the warm Mediterranean breeze rolls in and the sparkling waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea set the mood. Think leisurely beach days, seaside aperitivos, and that effortless Italian summer feeling.
For a day filled with sunshine, swimming, and laid-back resort vibes, make your way to Spiaggia dei Sassolini, a popular summer destination where visitors gather to enjoy its crystal-clear waters and picturesque pebbled shoreline. Framed by dramatic cliffs and the natural beauty of the cove, Spiaggia dei Sassolini offers the perfect setting to unwind beneath an umbrella or on a sunbed, take in the stunning surroundings, and enjoy a refreshing swim in its shallow waters. For those looking for an adventure, rent a kayak and paddle to the Grotta Azzurra to take in even more of the Gulf of Gaeta's scenery.
If you want to wake up to views of the sea all while enjoying the comforts of a resort, look no further than Hotel La Rosetta. The highly rated establishment boasts simple yet functional rooms with modern amenities any traveler can appreciate. It also has an on-site restaurant serving up traditional regional dishes and local vino. You'll also have access to the beach club during the summer and private gazebos to spend quality time with your significant other. For those traveling with their family, Residence Scauri Case Vacanze offers holiday homes situated directly across from the sandy beaches. The spacious homes and apartments provide guests with private terraces surrounded by trees. Just steps away from the water, Residence Scauri Case Vacanze combines resort-like vibes with the feel of local living. For even more gems situated between Rome and Naples, check out Gaeta — the underrated coastal city for a slice of Italy without the crowds.