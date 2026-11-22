The small coastal community of Aberdyfi is not alone in the category of "picturesque villages in the Welsh countryside," but it certainly stands out for the sheer breadth of its scenery and activities. Aberdyfi (also known as "Aberdovey") sits at the intersection of Wales' acclaimed mountains and its equally scenic, though somewhat underrated, coastline. Perched along the shores of Cardigan Bay, Aberdyfi is at the southern edge of the Welsh county of Gwynedd, about three hours north of Cardiff Airport by car, and two and a half hours from Birmingham and the West Midlands. By train, Aberdyfi has two railway stations (Aberdovey Station and Penhelig Station, the latter being a request stop) on the Cambrian Coast Rail Line. Aberdyfi's harbor is also a great space for mooring yachts in Cardigan Bay.

Seaside views are always nice, but Aberdyfi's greatest asset may be its location within Wales' spectacular Eryri National Park. Also known as Snowdonia National Park, Eryri is Wales' largest national park, with mountain getaways and medieval castles juxtaposed against the Welsh coast. Aberdyfi sits on the southern end of Eryri National Park, where the park's majestic peaks and waterfall-rich hills meet Cardigan Bay's shimmering beaches. Aberdyfi is a terrific starting point for exploring Eryri's ethereal mountain trails, like the 4-mile Aberdyfi Panorama Walk and its expansive views of the town and harbor.

Aberdyfi's beautiful sandy beaches contrast rather starkly with the popular image of Wales as a misty, ancient mountain landscape. Aberdyfi's prominent spot along a scenic railway route provides excellent opportunities to take in some prime Welsh sightseeing from the comfort of a train car. And Aberdyfi's ample restaurants, cafes, and pubs are perfect for enjoying a bite to eat (or a pint) with views of Wales' stunning shores.