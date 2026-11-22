Outside major cities like Madrid and Barcelona, Spain's diverse, historic regions have small villages with unique cultures and astounding natural beauty. This is certainly true of the coastal community of Corrubedo. Located in northern Spain's gorgeous Galicia region, the village of Corrubedo (officially known as "Santa Maria de Corrubedo") has a stunning collection of seaside views and close access to a top Spanish nature park.

Though Corrubedo requires a bit of a longer commute than more popular Spanish destinations, its tranquil coastal charms more than reward visitors who make the trip. Beyond beautiful shots of small houses and the vast blue waters of the Atlantic, the village sits along a unique ecosystem marked by spectacular beaches, lagoons, and some of the loveliest sand dunes in the Iberian Peninsula. Corrubedo's adjoining nature park has truly breathtaking oceanside hikes, while the village's beaches offer a relaxed swimming experience. And with a few hotels and vacation rentals to accommodate travelers without overindulging in tourism, it is the perfect Spanish escape for exploring Galicia's remarkable history, culture, and scenery.

Corrubedo is located along northeastern Spain's Atlantic coast, at the edge of Galicia's prominent Barbanza Peninsula. By car, it is about an hour's drive from the Santiago-Rosalía de Castro Airport in the Galician city of Santiago de Compostela, which has flights from cities across Spain, Europe, and the U.K. Alternatively, Corrubedo is about a 2.5-hour drive north of Portugal's Porto Airport. The larger Galician town of Ribeira is just 17 minutes away by car, where local buses regularly connect to Santiago de Compostela.