Over the past few years, the cost of living has skyrocketed. This year, the country is headed toward an annual inflation rate of about 4%, driven by food, energy, and housing cost increases, according to PBS News. If all of this has you looking for a cost-effective place to live in the U.S., there are some areas that may offer relief. For example, Steeleville, Illinois — located between metropolitan St. Louis, Missouri, and Illinois' scenic Shawnee National Forest — offers significant savings over other U.S. and Illinois cities.

Funds reportedly stretch further in Steeleville, a quaint village located in Randolph County with a population of just under 1,900. With housing prices around 15% lower than the national average, the residential area gets an A grade from Niche for cost of living, making it an ideal choice for those looking to save pennies.

Offering a rural, no-frills lifestyle, the village is home to a few churches, schools, a general store, post office, supermarket, casino, and a handful of local eateries. Meanwhile, there are opportunities for outdoor recreation in close proximity. Carbondale, a family-friendly getaway with lake fun, is only about 45 minutes away.